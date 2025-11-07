Who's scoring this week? That's what every NFL gambler wants to know. Anytime touchdown wagers have become one of the most popular bets these days, whether you're constructing a parlay or looking for a long shot.

Last week, I cashed on THREE of my top five picks. Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle found the end zone at +220, Denver Broncos rookie running back RJ Harvey did as well at +350, and then Buffalo Bills quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen cashed at +105. Let's see what I have cooking for this week.

Below, we will break down five anytime TD bets to consider for Week 10. These will not be predictable choices like Derrick Henry or Jonathan Taylor, but they won't be wild long shots such as a team defense. Let's begin with the NFL game in Berlin on Sunday morning.

Bijan Robinson ATL • RB • #7 Att 118 Yds 595 TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Odds: -135

Jonathan Taylor and Bijan Robinson will meet in Germany as two of three players in the NFL with 1,000 scrimmage yards entering Week 10. Taylor is an absurd -320 to find the end zone, so let's go with the other star running back in Robinson.

I like this bet for two reasons. One, Robinson is a dynamic threat who can score on the ground or through the air, and two, he hasn't scored a touchdown in two games after scoring in three straight contests. The point is -- he's due. There are people out there who believe the Indianapolis Colts will easily cover against the Falcons in this international game. I'm not so sure.

Kyle Monangai CHI • RB • #25 Att 68 Yds 362 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Odds: +160

The weather at Soldier Field on Sunday is going to be nasty. Weather.com predicts the high will be 37 degrees with 20 to 30 mile-per-hour winds. That means Chicago is going to rely on its No. 2-ranked rushing attack with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

Swift (-105 anytime TD) has scored touchdowns in the past four games he's played in (he missed last week due to injury), so let's bet on Monangai. He's coming off a career-high 176 rushing yards vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, and he found the end zone in the Bears' last home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 72 REC 47 REC YDs 649 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Odds: +115

I think the play of J.J. McCarthy vs. the Detroit Lions last week was very surprising. I did not see him upsetting Dan Campbell's squad coming off a bye at home. In that game, Jefferson caught his second touchdown of the season, and I think he can take advantage of a bottom-five pass defense. Maybe bet the over on his longest reception as well.

Sam LaPorta DET • TE • #87 TAR 44 REC 35 REC YDs 436 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Odds: +145

Despite the loss last week, LaPorta tied a season high with six receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown vs. the Vikings. I feel like the Lions are about to unleash hell on the spiraling Washington Commanders -- who have struggled to cover tight ends this year (along with everyone else). I went back and looked, and sure enough, Washington has allowed touchdowns to tight ends in THREE straight games -- including two from Jake Ferguson in Week 7.

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26 Att 127 Yds 519 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Odds: +110

Saquon at plus money? Yes, it's true. So get on this before it changes. Barkley finally got back on track vs. the New York Giants last week, rushing 14 times for 150 yards and a touchdown. He also caught four passes for 24 yards and another score.

The Green Bay Packers are favored over the Eagles, which confuses me since Philly is healthy and coming off a bye. Nick Sirianni has never lost coming off a bye, by the way. Barkley scored touchdowns in half of his games played last year, so this is a good bet.