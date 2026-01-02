We've reached the end of the road of the 2025 regular season. Week 18 is on our doorstep and there are still loads to figure out as it relates to the overall playoff picture. Division titles are still on the line, as well as important races to determine seeding in both conferences, which sets the stage for a chaotic weekend in the NFL. While there is plenty of action, Week 18 is also a bit tricky from a gambling perspective as some teams may opt for rest before entering the postseason, which flips a typical line on its head. But that's where we come in to help.

All NFL odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET on ABC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Panthers +2.5: "I don't trust either of these teams long-term and ultimately believe whoever advances will be one-and-done in the playoffs. That said, someone needs to win this game and the NFC South, and I think it's going to be the Panthers. Why? Because I think the Buccaneers are going to let this game slip through their fingers, just as they have for much of the stretch run this season. The Bucs have lost four straight and seven of their past eight games, which coincides with Baker Mayfield fading dramatically. Over his last 10 games, he's completing just 60.7% of his passes for 195.1 yards per game. He's also thrown nine interceptions during that stretch after tossing just one through the first six games of the year. Tampa Bay is 0-8 when Mayfield throws at least one interception this season, and given the streak he's on, I expect him to give Carolina the ball at some point -- and the Panthers to take advantage." -- CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Carolina to pull off the upset over Tampa Bay. To see the rest of his picks, click here.

Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Buccaneers (-2.5) Buccaneers

Buccaneers Panthers Buccaneers Panthers Panthers Panthers

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on ABC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

49ers +1.5: "As for the actual game, I feel like it's going to come down to who plays better out of Brock Purdy and Darnold. That might seem obvious, but all you have to do is look at each's team passing defense to realize why the QB battle will probably decide the game. The 49ers are surrendering 235.6 yards per game through the air, which is the eighth-worst number in the NFL. On paper, that seems like something Darnold should be able to take advantage of, but nobody uses paper anymore, so we can't put any stock in that. Darnold looked like an MVP candidate through the first half of the season, but he's been slightly off his game since Week 11. ... Basically, Purdy is currently on an absolute heater and Darnold is starting to look like the same Darnold we saw late in the season last year." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes San Francisco to pull off the 27-24 victory. To see the rest of his Week 18 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks (-1.5) at 49ers 49ers

49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Seahawks 49ers

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Browns +7.5: "The battle of Ohio means nothing other than pride. Both teams are coming off impressive victories. The story here is whether Myles Garrett can get a sack to break the single-season sack record. Joe Burrow has been playing well, so look for that to continue. Bengals win it, but Garrett gets the sack record." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Browns covering. To see all of his Week 18 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Bengals (-7.5) Browns

Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Giants +3.5: "The Cowboys are back out on the road for a second straight week after beating the Commanders last week. This will be the final game for interim coach Mike Kafka in New York. The Giants played well in beating the Raiders, but this Cowboys team can score. Even so, look for the Giants to keep it close." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes Dallas to win, but New York to cover the 3.5-point spread. To see all of his Week 18 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys (-4.5) at Giants Giants

Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Giants Giants

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Packers +6.5: "The Packers are locked into the seventh spot, while the Vikings are looking to the offseason. But the Minnesota defense has been dominant the past eight weeks. The Packers have quarterback injuries on a team playing for nothing, so look for the Vikings to win it behind their defense." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes Green Bay to cover in Minnesota. To see all of his Week 18 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers at Vikings (-6.5) Packers

Packers Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Texans -10.5: "The Texans need this win and a Jaguars loss to the Titans to clinch the AFC South. Riley Leonard gets the start over Philip Rivers, and he looked better than I thought he would in his first extensive action against the Jaguars earlier this year, throwing for 145 yards and one interception plus a rushing touchdown. DeMeco Ryans said he won't consider sitting any starters this week, and I'm sure he wants to see his offense register a solid performance before the playoffs." -- CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani on why he has Houston rolling over Indy, 27-13. To see his best bets for Week 18, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Texans (-10.5) Texans

Texans Colts Texans Texans Texans Texans

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Falcons -3: "This matchup actually means more than the Saturday showdown between the Panthers and Bucs. If the Falcons beat the Saints, Carolina will represent the NFC South in the postseason -- no matter if the Panthers win or lose on Saturday. With that being said, I actually think this line is correct. The Falcons are coming off a monster upset of the Rams on Monday night, where Bijan Robinson racked up over 200 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, while the defense picked off Matthew Stafford three times. Tyler Shough has been impressive during this four-game win streak, but New Orleans did trail Tennessee by double digits at the halftime break last week. The Falcons defeated Shough in New Orleans by 14 points earlier this season. With this game being in Atlanta, I'll take the Falcons -3." CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani on why he has Atlanta covering to end the season. To see his picks for Week 18, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints at Falcons (-3) Saints

Saints Saints Falcons Falcons Saints Falcons

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Jaguars -12.5: "The Jaguars have plenty of motivation to play their starters Sunday. First, they need a win or tie -- or a Texans loss or tie -- to clinch the AFC South. Second, if they win and both the Broncos and Patriots lose, the Jaguars would be the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Because Denver and New England both play in the late-afternoon window, Jacksonville won't know its fate as it relates to the No. 1 seed when it kicks off, so the starters are likely to go wire to wire. While Cam Ward has played better down the stretch for Tennessee, this Titans squad should be viewed as a soft landing spot for the Jaguars as they wrap up the regular season at home." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Jacksonville to cover over Tennessee. To see all of his Week 18 picks, click here.







Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Jaguars (-12.5) Jaguars

Titans Titans Jaguars Jaguars Titans Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Rams -7.5: "There is motivation to be the No. 5 seed this season, as it would send the Rams to either Carolina or Tampa Bay for the wild-card round, as opposed to Chicago or Philadelphia if they are the No. 6 seed. If the 49ers win, however, the Rams will be the No. 6 seed regardless of how their game unfolds, which could result in McVay opting to rest starters. Either way, I still think the Rams will be able to score against Arizona, whether it's Matthew Stafford under center or backup Jimmy Garoppolo. The Cardinals are allowing 28.2 points per game this season, and that number has worsened in recent weeks, as they've surrendered 34.3 points per game over their last three contests. Arizona is also 1-7 ATS over its last eight games entering the regular-season finale." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes L.A. to cover against Arizona. To see the rest of his Week 18 pick, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Rams (-7.5) Rams

Cardinals Rams Cardinals Rams Cardinals Rams

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Bears -3: "The Bears are playing for seeding, while the Lions are looking to vacation spots. The Lions haven't played well down the stretch, while the Bears have on offense. The Lions playing outside have been a different team in recent years, but the Chicago defense is not good right now. This is a shootout, with the Bears taking it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Chicago defeating the Lions, 31-27. To see all of his Week 18 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at Bears (-3) Bears

Bears Bears Bears Bears Bears Bears

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Chiefs -5.5: "The Raiders need to lose. Yes, they need to lose. If they do, they get the top draft pick. The problem is this version of the Chiefs isn't very good. With Chris Oladokun starting at quarterback, they are still better than the Raiders. Chiefs win it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes Kansas City to defeat the Raiders. To see all of his Week 18 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-5.5) at Raiders Chiefs

Chiefs Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Broncos -12.5: "It's not just Herbert who needs a week off. The Chargers are also beat up at running back and on the offensive line and at almost every other position. This team needs a week off more than anyone. I realize the Chargers are still playing for seeding, but they're not going to beat anyone in the playoffs if everyone on their roster is hurt, so benching everyone makes sense. On the Broncos' end, they have everything to play for: If Denver pulls off a win here, the Broncos will clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC. So I'm basing my pick off the fact that the Broncos will be extremely motivated and the Chargers will be keeping Herbert on the bench." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has Denver pulling off the 27-13 win over Los Angeles. To see the rest of his Week 18 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers at Broncos (-12.5) Broncos

Chargers Broncos Broncos Chargers Broncos Broncos

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Patriots -10.5: "New England still has an opportunity to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC, provided it defeats the Dolphins and the Chargers are able to beat the Broncos. Both games will be played at the same time, but Denver's path became even easier with L.A. announcing it will rest Justin Herbert, with its playoff position already locked up. Still, I wonder if Mike Vrabel will trot Drake Maye and the starters out for the first half and then check in on the Broncos-Chargers game at halftime. If Trey Lance is surprisingly putting Denver on upset alert, Vrabel will keep his foot on the gas. If that game is out of reach in favor of the Broncos, that would be the point to turn to the reserves.Even under that scenario, the Patriots showed last week that they can put up points in a hurry and build a first-half lead that keeps the backdoor only slightly ajar." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes New England to cover the double digit spread. To see the rest of his Week 18 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at Patriots (-10.5) Dolphins

Patriots Dolphins Dolphins Patriots Dolphins Patriots

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Bills -7: "The Bills are playing only for seeding, so it will be interesting to see how they handle this one. Do they sit Josh Allen? Does it matter? The Jets are so bad right now that it won't. They are lifeless. Bills take it -- no matter who plays." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Buffalo covering over New York, 27-12. To see all of his Week 18 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Bills (-7) Bills

Bills Bills Jets Jets Jets Jets

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Eagles -7: "The Eagles are playing for the possible No. 2 seed, while the Commanders are playing for nothing. The Eagles beat up on the Commanders two weeks ago, and that will likely be the case here as well. The Eagles need to get the offense going, and this is the perfect tonic for it. Eagles big." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Philly rolling over the Commanders, 29-10. To see all of his Week 18 picks, click here.







Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders at Eagles (-7) Eagles

Eagles Eagles Commanders Eagles Commanders Commanders

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Ravens -3.5: "I'm going down with the ship with the Ravens, who I still think are a good team that has underperformed their talent level, rather than riding with the Steelers, who are not a good team but have somehow wound up in a situation where they will once again finish above .500. If Lamar Jackson is back healthy for this game -- which it seems like the spread expects that he will be -- I simply have to roll with Baltimore given my fundamental beliefs about both teams." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jared Dubin on why he has Baltimore winning the AFC North, 24-20. To see his top plays for Week 18, click here.



