There were a few upsets across the NFL Sunday, including the New York Jets pulling off a last-minute comeback to secure their first win of the season. The Miami Dolphins were able to come together for a much-needed victory as well, which cost them position in the 2026 NFL Draft order. There is a new team at No. 1 overall this week.

As a reminder, there are three teams without a first-round pick in 2026 as a result of draft day trades, plus the Micah Parsons deal: Atlanta, Green Bay and Jacksonville.

Here is the current 2026 NFL Draft order, per Tankathon, as well as potential team needs:

Projected needs: CB, S, DL, RB, WR

New Orleans struggled to get anything going on offense against Tampa Bay and the team made the decision to install Tyler Shough as the new starting quarterback.

Projected needs: QB, WR, DL, CB, TE

New York got its first win of the season as Justin Fields led the franchise to a comeback victory over the Bengals. It was a particularly strong performance on the ground for the Jets.

Projected needs: OT, IOL, WR, DL, EDGE

The Titans continue to struggle on both sides of the ball as Indianapolis delivered a decisive blow Sunday.

Projected needs: OT, WR, QB, CB, IOL

Edge rusher Myles Garrett produced five sacks and a forced fumble. Cleveland played New England close for one half, but the Patriots eventually pulled away from Dillon Gabriel and the Browns.

Projected needs: CB, WR, TE, IOL, S

The vibes were bad in Miami after last weekend's loss to Cleveland in blustery conditions. Coach Mike McDaniel was able to rally the troops for a definitive victory over the Falcons.

Projected needs: IOL, OT, DL, CB, LB

New York was unable to pull off the regular-season sweep of the rival Eagles. The loss was even more costly as running back Cam Skattebo was lost for the season with an ankle injury.

Projected needs: EDGE, DL, IOL, TE, CB

Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley led Baltimore to a much-needed victory over Chicago in the absence of Lamar Jackson. The Ravens have an opportunity to gain ground in the AFC North.

Projected needs: CB, LB, S, DL, OT

The Raiders were on a bye this week after dropping last week's contest.

Projected needs: OT, IOL, LB, DL, RB

Arizona was able to use its bye week to sulk over last weekend's loss to the Packers. Coach Jonathan Gannon attempts to rally the troops in time for next week's Monday night game against the Cowboys.

Projected needs: IOL, CB, S, TE, EDGE

Joe Flacco provided Cincinnati with competent play at the game's most important position once again. He threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns, but the defense was unable to stop the Jets when it needed it most.

Projected needs: EDGE, LB, CB, TE, WR

Another loss for the Commanders without Jayden Daniels. It's getting late early for last season's playoff darlings.

Projected needs: CB, OT, LB, S, IOL

Atlanta's loss to Miami was Los Angeles' gain. The Rams possess the Falcons' first-round pick after a draft night trade in April.

Projected needs: LB, CB, S, DL, RB

The curtain may have dropped on Carson Wentz on Thursday night. Minnesota was nowhere near competitive as Max Brosmer was inserted into the lineup late.

Projected needs: IOL, OT, TE, DL, S

Houston has not had the season it had envisioned, but Sunday was a bright spot as the Texans overcame one of the league's best teams: San Francisco.

Projected needs: S, LB, EDGE, RB, CB

Dallas is a difficult team to pinpoint this year. The Cowboys are capable of outscoring teams, but the defense is not stopping much of anything. The Cowboys were nearly doubled up Sunday by the Broncos.

Projected needs: CB, S, IOL, WR, DL

Carolina's three-game win streak ended Sunday against Buffalo. The Panthers were a complete no-show without Bryce Young.

Projected needs: DL, S, IOL, RB, OT

Chicago's win streak draws to a close as the Ravens pulled away Sunday. The Bears remain above .500 and alive in the NFC playoff hunt.

18. Cleveland Browns via Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3)

Projected needs: OT, WR, QB, CB, IOL

Jacksonville was on its bye after losing to the Rams in London last weekend. The Browns retain the rights to the Jaguars' first-round pick, following a draft day trade for Travis Hunter Jr.

Projected needs: QB, DL, WR, CB, IOL

The Steelers lost the much-anticipated prime-time game against the Packers as Aaron Rodgers couldn't beat his former team.

Projected needs: OT, IOL, DL, WR, TE

Injuries continue to mount for San Francisco. The 49ers finally faltered against Houston on Sunday.

Projected needs: IOL, EDGE, CB, TE, DL

The Chargers crushed Minnesota on Thursday night. Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns and Los Angeles' defense limited the Vikings to 10 points.

Projected needs: DL, RB, CB, LB, TE

The Chiefs were locked in a 7-7 tie at halftime on Monday night before Patrick Mahomes' flawless second half led them to a 28-7 victory.

23. Los Angeles Rams (5-2)

Projected needs: CB, OT, LB, S, IOL

The Rams were on a bye this week after toppling Jacksonville in London a week ago.

Projected needs: EDGE, DL, LB, CB, OT

Detroit was on a bye this week. The Lions return next week against Minnesota.

Projected needs: S, LB, EDGE, CB, WR

Buffalo, coming off its bye week, demolished Carolina. First-round cornerback selection Maxwell Hairston had a tackle in his professional debut.

Projected needs: CB, DL, IOL, S, WR

Seattle is yet another team on a laundry list of bye teams this week.

Projected needs: LB, TE, S, WR, OT

Dallas gave up big play after big play as the Broncos ran away in a romp. Wide receiver Troy Franklin (two) and running back RJ Harvey (three) combined for five scores.

Projected needs: LB, DL, EDGE, IOL, TE

Tampa Bay stifled the New Orleans offense to the point that second-round pick Tyler Shough replaced Spencer Rattler.

Projected needs: OT, TE, WR, LB, EDGE

New England and Cleveland played a tight game in the first half, but the Drake Maye hype train rolled as the Patriots pulled away in the second half.

Projected needs: TE, CB, EDGE, S, IOL

Philadelphia avoided a regular-season sweep at the hand of the Giants. Jalen Hurts threw for four touchdowns.

31. Dallas Cowboys via Green Bay Packers (5-1-1)

Projected needs: S, LB, EDGE, RB, CB

Dallas has the rights to Green Bay's first-round pick as a result of the Micah Parsons trade.

Projected needs: LB, CB, EDGE, IOL, DL

Indianapolis' magical season continues as the Colts put divisional foe Tennessee in its place. The Colts have scored 25+ points in each of their seven victories this season.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and regular looks at the eligible prospects.