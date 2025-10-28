2026 NFL Draft order after Week 8: New No. 1 overall after Jets become last team to win a game
Three teams have one win or fewer after Week 8
There were a few upsets across the NFL Sunday, including the New York Jets pulling off a last-minute comeback to secure their first win of the season. The Miami Dolphins were able to come together for a much-needed victory as well, which cost them position in the 2026 NFL Draft order. There is a new team at No. 1 overall this week.
As a reminder, there are three teams without a first-round pick in 2026 as a result of draft day trades, plus the Micah Parsons deal: Atlanta, Green Bay and Jacksonville.
Here is the current 2026 NFL Draft order, per Tankathon, as well as potential team needs:
1. New Orleans Saints (1-7)
Projected needs: CB, S, DL, RB, WR
New Orleans struggled to get anything going on offense against Tampa Bay and the team made the decision to install Tyler Shough as the new starting quarterback.
2. New York Jets (1-7)
Projected needs: QB, WR, DL, CB, TE
New York got its first win of the season as Justin Fields led the franchise to a comeback victory over the Bengals. It was a particularly strong performance on the ground for the Jets.
3. Tennessee Titans (1-7)
Projected needs: OT, IOL, WR, DL, EDGE
The Titans continue to struggle on both sides of the ball as Indianapolis delivered a decisive blow Sunday.
4. Cleveland Browns (2-6)
Projected needs: OT, WR, QB, CB, IOL
Edge rusher Myles Garrett produced five sacks and a forced fumble. Cleveland played New England close for one half, but the Patriots eventually pulled away from Dillon Gabriel and the Browns.
5. Miami Dolphins (2-6)
Projected needs: CB, WR, TE, IOL, S
The vibes were bad in Miami after last weekend's loss to Cleveland in blustery conditions. Coach Mike McDaniel was able to rally the troops for a definitive victory over the Falcons.
6. New York Giants (2-6)
Projected needs: IOL, OT, DL, CB, LB
New York was unable to pull off the regular-season sweep of the rival Eagles. The loss was even more costly as running back Cam Skattebo was lost for the season with an ankle injury.
7. Baltimore Ravens (2-5)
Projected needs: EDGE, DL, IOL, TE, CB
Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley led Baltimore to a much-needed victory over Chicago in the absence of Lamar Jackson. The Ravens have an opportunity to gain ground in the AFC North.
8. Las Vegas Raiders (2-5)
Projected needs: CB, LB, S, DL, OT
The Raiders were on a bye this week after dropping last week's contest.
9. Arizona Cardinals (2-5)
Projected needs: OT, IOL, LB, DL, RB
Arizona was able to use its bye week to sulk over last weekend's loss to the Packers. Coach Jonathan Gannon attempts to rally the troops in time for next week's Monday night game against the Cowboys.
10. Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)
Projected needs: IOL, CB, S, TE, EDGE
Joe Flacco provided Cincinnati with competent play at the game's most important position once again. He threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns, but the defense was unable to stop the Jets when it needed it most.
11. Washington Commanders (3-5)
Projected needs: EDGE, LB, CB, TE, WR
Another loss for the Commanders without Jayden Daniels. It's getting late early for last season's playoff darlings.
12. Los Angeles Rams via Atlanta Falcons (3-4)
Projected needs: CB, OT, LB, S, IOL
Atlanta's loss to Miami was Los Angeles' gain. The Rams possess the Falcons' first-round pick after a draft night trade in April.
13. Minnesota Vikings (3-4)
Projected needs: LB, CB, S, DL, RB
The curtain may have dropped on Carson Wentz on Thursday night. Minnesota was nowhere near competitive as Max Brosmer was inserted into the lineup late.
14. Houston Texans (3-4)
Projected needs: IOL, OT, TE, DL, S
Houston has not had the season it had envisioned, but Sunday was a bright spot as the Texans overcame one of the league's best teams: San Francisco.
15. Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1)
Projected needs: S, LB, EDGE, RB, CB
Dallas is a difficult team to pinpoint this year. The Cowboys are capable of outscoring teams, but the defense is not stopping much of anything. The Cowboys were nearly doubled up Sunday by the Broncos.
16. Carolina Panthers (4-4)
Projected needs: CB, S, IOL, WR, DL
Carolina's three-game win streak ended Sunday against Buffalo. The Panthers were a complete no-show without Bryce Young.
17. Chicago Bears (4-3)
Projected needs: DL, S, IOL, RB, OT
Chicago's win streak draws to a close as the Ravens pulled away Sunday. The Bears remain above .500 and alive in the NFC playoff hunt.
18. Cleveland Browns via Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3)
Projected needs: OT, WR, QB, CB, IOL
Jacksonville was on its bye after losing to the Rams in London last weekend. The Browns retain the rights to the Jaguars' first-round pick, following a draft day trade for Travis Hunter Jr.
19. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)
Projected needs: QB, DL, WR, CB, IOL
The Steelers lost the much-anticipated prime-time game against the Packers as Aaron Rodgers couldn't beat his former team.
20. San Francisco 49ers (5-3)
Projected needs: OT, IOL, DL, WR, TE
Injuries continue to mount for San Francisco. The 49ers finally faltered against Houston on Sunday.
21. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)
Projected needs: IOL, EDGE, CB, TE, DL
The Chargers crushed Minnesota on Thursday night. Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns and Los Angeles' defense limited the Vikings to 10 points.
22. Kansas City Chiefs (5-3)
Projected needs: DL, RB, CB, LB, TE
The Chiefs were locked in a 7-7 tie at halftime on Monday night before Patrick Mahomes' flawless second half led them to a 28-7 victory.
23. Los Angeles Rams (5-2)
Projected needs: CB, OT, LB, S, IOL
The Rams were on a bye this week after toppling Jacksonville in London a week ago.
24. Detroit Lions (5-2)
Projected needs: EDGE, DL, LB, CB, OT
Detroit was on a bye this week. The Lions return next week against Minnesota.
25. Buffalo Bills (5-2)
Projected needs: S, LB, EDGE, CB, WR
Buffalo, coming off its bye week, demolished Carolina. First-round cornerback selection Maxwell Hairston had a tackle in his professional debut.
26. Seattle Seahawks (5-2)
Projected needs: CB, DL, IOL, S, WR
Seattle is yet another team on a laundry list of bye teams this week.
27. Denver Broncos (6-2)
Projected needs: LB, TE, S, WR, OT
Dallas gave up big play after big play as the Broncos ran away in a romp. Wide receiver Troy Franklin (two) and running back RJ Harvey (three) combined for five scores.
28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)
Projected needs: LB, DL, EDGE, IOL, TE
Tampa Bay stifled the New Orleans offense to the point that second-round pick Tyler Shough replaced Spencer Rattler.
29. New England Patriots (6-2)
Projected needs: OT, TE, WR, LB, EDGE
New England and Cleveland played a tight game in the first half, but the Drake Maye hype train rolled as the Patriots pulled away in the second half.
30. Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)
Projected needs: TE, CB, EDGE, S, IOL
Philadelphia avoided a regular-season sweep at the hand of the Giants. Jalen Hurts threw for four touchdowns.
31. Dallas Cowboys via Green Bay Packers (5-1-1)
Projected needs: S, LB, EDGE, RB, CB
Dallas has the rights to Green Bay's first-round pick as a result of the Micah Parsons trade.
32. Indianapolis Colts (7-1)
Projected needs: LB, CB, EDGE, IOL, DL
Indianapolis' magical season continues as the Colts put divisional foe Tennessee in its place. The Colts have scored 25+ points in each of their seven victories this season.
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and regular looks at the eligible prospects.