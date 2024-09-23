As is the case every week, NFL Week 3 had its fair share of injuries across the league. From the Eagles dealing with concussions to their star players to the Chargers' Justin Herbert exiting the game against the Steelers, many clubs are dealing with injuries they'll have to addresses during the upcoming week and beyond.

Here's a rundown of everything we know so far coming out of Week 3:

QB

Justin Herbert (ankle) : Herbert was originally listed as questionable to play Sunday due to an ankle injury, and he appeared to aggravate the ankle in the third quarter vs. the Steelers (he confirmed as much afterwards). Taylor Heinicke replaced him under center. Per NFL Media, Herbert has since underwent X-rays on that ankle, which came back negative. He will continue to be monitored this week.

: Herbert was originally listed as questionable to play Sunday due to an ankle injury, and he appeared to aggravate the ankle in the third quarter vs. the Steelers (he confirmed as much afterwards). Taylor Heinicke replaced him under center. Per NFL Media, Herbert has since underwent X-rays on that ankle, which came back negative. He will continue to be monitored this week. Sam Darnold (knee): The Vikings quarterback briefly exited the club's Week 3 win over the Texans due to a knee injury. While he came back and finished the game, he did undergo an MRI as a precaution. It was revealed that Darnold has a bone bruise but not structural damage, according to NFL Media. Overall good news for the Minnesota signal-caller.

The Vikings quarterback briefly exited the club's Week 3 win over the Texans due to a knee injury. While he came back and finished the game, he did undergo an MRI as a precaution. It was revealed that Darnold has a bone bruise but not structural damage, according to NFL Media. Overall good news for the Minnesota signal-caller. Jordan Love (knee): The Packers QB, who has missed the past two games with a sprained MCL, will at least be a limited participant to start the practice week on Wednesday, per head coach Matt LaFleur. The team will then take it day-by-day from there as it prepares for a massive NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

WR

DeVonta Smith (concussion) : The Eagles' new No. 1 WR took a nasty hit in the second half, where his helmet popped off. He was ruled out with a concussion.

: The Eagles' new No. 1 WR took a nasty hit in the second half, where his helmet popped off. He was ruled out with a concussion. Britain Covey (shoulder) : The Eagles receiver was ruled out with a shoulder injury on Sunday. It has since been reported that Covey has a broken bone in his shoulder is expected to miss multiple weeks.

: The Eagles receiver was ruled out with a shoulder injury on Sunday. It has since been reported that Covey has a broken bone in his shoulder is expected to miss multiple weeks. Van Jefferson (eye): Steelers pass-catcher Van Jefferson suffered an eye injury.

TE

OL

DL

Leonard Williams (ribs): The Seahawks defensive end left with a ribs injury and was later ruled out.

The Seahawks defensive end left with a ribs injury and was later ruled out. Byron Murphy (hamstring): The Seahawks defensive tackle hurt his hamstring against the Dolphins and was ruled out.

The Seahawks defensive tackle hurt his hamstring against the Dolphins and was ruled out. Jeffery Simmons (elbow): Titans head coach Brian Callahan told reporters that Simmons is day-to-day after suffering an elbow injury he suffered in the loss to Green Bay on Sunday.

EDGE

Myles Garrett (feet): The Browns star is dealing with issues with his feet, which he said has led to lower-leg ailments. Garrett left the Giants game for several minutes in the fourth quarter, received treatment in the medical tent and then returned. Head coach Kevin Stefanski called Garrett day-to-day on Monday.

The Browns star is dealing with issues with his feet, which he said has led to lower-leg ailments. Garrett left the Giants game for several minutes in the fourth quarter, received treatment in the medical tent and then returned. Head coach Kevin Stefanski called Garrett day-to-day on Monday. Joey Bosa (hip) : The Chargers star defensive end walked off with trainers after one snap played against the Steelers, and was ruled out.

: The Chargers star defensive end walked off with trainers after one snap played against the Steelers, and was ruled out. Alex Highsmith (groin) : Highsmith did not return to Sunday's game due to a groin injury. That opened the door for Nick Herbig on the edge.

: Highsmith did not return to Sunday's game due to a groin injury. That opened the door for Nick Herbig on the edge. Marcus Davenport (elbow): The Lions pass rusher has suffered a significant elbow injury in Sunday's win over the Cardinals, per NFL Media. He is now lost for the season.

The Lions pass rusher has suffered a significant elbow injury in Sunday's win over the Cardinals, per NFL Media. He is now lost for the season. Kwity Paye (quad): Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Paye is dealing with a quad injury, but has no update on whether or not he'll miss time.

CB

Adoree' Jackson (calf) : The Giants cornerback was not seen on the field in the second half of their matchup vs. Cleveland.

: The Giants cornerback was not seen on the field in the second half of their matchup vs. Cleveland. Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring): Steelers corner Cory Trice did not return to Sunday's matchup vs. the Chargers due to a hamstring injury.

Steelers corner Cory Trice did not return to Sunday's matchup vs. the Chargers due to a hamstring injury. Terell Smith (hip) : The Bears defensive back was originally listed as doubtful to return with a hip injury, but was later ruled out.

: The Bears defensive back was originally listed as doubtful to return with a hip injury, but was later ruled out. Chidobe Awuzie (groin): The Titans corner suffered a groin injury that could land him on injured reserve.

S