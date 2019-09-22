NFL Week 3 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Bills seal win with interception
All the best highlights from Week 3 are right here
It's the third NFL Sunday of the 2019 season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day, so check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 3.
You can watch the replays, including in condensed and all-22 formats, with NFL Game Pass.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
Sunday
- Minnesota Vikings 34, Oakland Raiders 14 (box score)
- Buffalo Bills 21, Cincinnati Bengals 17 (box score)
- Detroit Lions 27, Philadelphia Eagles 24 (box score)
- Kansas City Chiefs 33, Baltimore Ravens 28 (box score)
- New England Patriots 30, New York Jets 14 (box score)
- Dallas Cowboys 31, Miami Dolphins 6 (box score)
- Green Bay Packers 27, Denver Broncos 16 (box score)
- Indianapolis Colts 27, Atlanta Falcons 24 (box score)
- New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, (GameTracker)
- Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals, (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, (GameTracker)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers, (GameTracker)
- Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers, (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. ET (preview)
Monday
- Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins, 8:15 p.m. ET (preview)
Bills interception in final seconds secures the W
The Buffalo Bills are still undefeated. Yes, it has only been three games, but the Bills are impressing with their play so far. They secured the 3-0 record in the final seconds of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tre'Davious White got his second pick of the game to keep the score at 21-17 in their home opener.
Lamar Jackson's risky throw pays off
Lamar Jackson laughs in the face of dangerous throws under pressure. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback escaped the rush and tossed it to the far side of the field in tight coverage, but still managed to connect with Willie Snead IV for a first down and then some.
Mahomes to Shady
Patrick Mahomes found LeSean McCoy, who took it to the house to put the Kansas City Chiefs up 17 points against the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams enter the game at the top of the AFC with a 2-0 record, but the reigning NFL MVP is showing why he is worthy of said title.
Andy Dalton takes it in himself to make it a one-score game
The Buffalo Bills are looking to keep their record perfect, but the Cincinnati Bengals are keeping it close at New Era Field. Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton kept it himself on first-and-goal on the 1-yard line to put the Bengals within seven in the fourth quarter.
Alexander Mattison leaps into the end zone
The Minnesota Vikings are continuing to dominate the Oakland Raiders thanks extra effort from Alexander Mattison. The running back leapt into the end zone to make it a 31-7 game.
Devin McCourty intercepts Jets rookie QB
Things are not going as planned for New York Jets quarterback Luke Falk who is making his first career NFL start against the New England Patriots. Devin McCourty comes up with his third pick in three games against the Jets third-stringer to continue the shutout at Gillette Stadium.
Mecole Hardman races for a 83-yard touchdown
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman showed off his speed going 83 yards to the house against the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with the wide open receiver, who sped past the opposing defense to put the Chiefs up 20-6.
Raiders flee flicker gives them 7
The Oakland Raiders offense capitalizes on a trick play and gets on the board against the Minnesota Vikings. Quarterback Derek Carr hands it off to Marcus McWilson who tosses it back to the QB, who connects with JJ Nelson Sr. for the score.
Jamal Aganew with a 100-yard return
The Detriot Lions started off with a statement on special teams when Jamal Aganew returned the Philadelphia Eagles kickoff for 100 yards and a touchdown. Thanks to his speed and blocks from teammates, Aganew was able to take it all the way and give the Lions their first score of the game.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Pats steamroll Jets, win easily again
The Patriots move to 3-0, while the Jets are 0-3
-
Panthers at Cardinals: Live updates
The Panthers are be without Cam Newton as Kyle Allen starts against Kyler Murray in Arizona
-
Week 3 preview: Lions at Eagles
The Eagles couldn't fight back from a double-digit deficit and are now on a two-game losing...
-
Mahomes leads Chiefs over Ravens
The Chiefs outlasted the Ravens in a battle of teams that look like AFC contenders
-
Vikings run all over Raiders in win
Minnesota defended their home field to improve to 2-1 this season
-
Reid passes Noll on all-time wins list
Reid has joined elite company in the NFL's all-time record book