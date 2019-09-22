NFL Week 3 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Bills seal win with interception

It's the third NFL Sunday of the 2019 season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day, so check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 3.

Bills interception in final seconds secures the W

The Buffalo Bills are still undefeated. Yes, it has only been three games, but the Bills are impressing with their play so far. They secured the 3-0 record in the final seconds of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tre'Davious White got his second pick of the game to keep the score at 21-17 in their home opener.

.@TreWhite16 gets his 2nd INT of the game to seal a @BuffaloBills WIN! #GoBills #CINvsBUF



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2019

Lamar Jackson's risky throw pays off

Lamar Jackson laughs in the face of dangerous throws under pressure. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback escaped the rush and tossed it to the far side of the field in tight coverage, but still managed to connect with Willie Snead IV for a first down and then some.

Mahomes to Shady

Patrick Mahomes found LeSean McCoy, who took it to the house to put the Kansas City Chiefs up 17 points against the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams enter the game at the top of the AFC with a 2-0 record, but the reigning NFL MVP is showing why he is worthy of said title.

.@andydalton14 takes it in and we've got a one-score game in Buffalo! #SeizeTheDEY #CINvsBUF



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2019

Andy Dalton takes it in himself to make it a one-score game

The Buffalo Bills are looking to keep their record perfect, but the Cincinnati Bengals are keeping it close at New Era Field. Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton kept it himself on first-and-goal on the 1-yard line to put the Bengals within seven in the fourth quarter.

Alexander Mattison leaps into the end zone



The Minnesota Vikings are continuing to dominate the Oakland Raiders thanks extra effort from Alexander Mattison. The running back leapt into the end zone to make it a 31-7 game.

Devin McCourty intercepts Jets rookie QB

Things are not going as planned for New York Jets quarterback Luke Falk who is making his first career NFL start against the New England Patriots. Devin McCourty comes up with his third pick in three games against the Jets third-stringer to continue the shutout at Gillette Stadium.

Mecole Hardman races for a 83-yard touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman showed off his speed going 83 yards to the house against the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with the wide open receiver, who sped past the opposing defense to put the Chiefs up 20-6.

Mecole Hardman is VERY fast. pic.twitter.com/7xlBbF8Ner — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 22, 2019

Raiders flee flicker gives them 7

The Oakland Raiders offense capitalizes on a trick play and gets on the board against the Minnesota Vikings. Quarterback Derek Carr hands it off to Marcus McWilson who tosses it back to the QB, who connects with JJ Nelson Sr. for the score.

Jamal Aganew with a 100-yard return

The Detriot Lions started off with a statement on special teams when Jamal Aganew returned the Philadelphia Eagles kickoff for 100 yards and a touchdown. Thanks to his speed and blocks from teammates, Aganew was able to take it all the way and give the Lions their first score of the game.