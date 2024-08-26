The NFL's wide receiver market has again been a major headline this offseason as we've seen the ceiling being dramatically raised at the position. Since he was acquired by the Miami Dolphins in 2022, Tyreek Hill had been the highest-paid wide receiver. That has now changed fourfold

This offseason, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions signed a four-year deal reportedly worth more than $120 million, while A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles inked a three-year extension worth $96 million. Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson then came over the top with a record-setting contract that has him as the highest-paid non-QB in league history.

On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys made 2023 NFL receptions leader CeeDee Lamb the second-highest-paid wide receiver in the league with a four-year, $136 million deal with $100 million guaranteed.

Below we will list the top 20 highest-paid receivers in the NFL in terms of average annual salary, per Over The Cap. Everyone in the top 20 makes at least $20 million per year, and all five of the top five receivers are now making $30 million or more annually.

* denotes franchise tag