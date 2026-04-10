With AJ Brown's future uncertain, the Philadelphia Eagles have added to their receiving corps ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Eagles are sending the Green Bay Packers a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick in exchange for veteran receiver Dontayvion Wicks, according to ESPN. Wicks -- who was going into the final year of his rookie contract -- will reportedly sign a one-year, $12.5 million extension with the Eagles.

Wicks, 25, was a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. During his three seasons in Green Bay, Wicks caught 108 of 180 targets for 1,328 yards and 11 touchdowns and averaged 12.3 yards per catch. He caught 20 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Wicks was more productive during his first two seasons with the Packers. Over that span, he caught 78 passes for 996 yards and nine touchdowns. He recorded a career-high 581 receiving yards as a rookie and set his single-season mark for touchdown catches (five) in 2024.

Green Bay's depth at his position, however, ultimately led to Wicks becoming expendable. In Philadelphia, Wicks will get a chance to play alongside a formidable group of skill players that includes quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, wideout DeVonta Smith, and Brown, whose future with the team has been in question for over a year.

Dontayvion Wicks GB • WR • #13 TAR 46 REC 30 REC YDs 332 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Who won the trade? Let's find out.

Packers: C-

This is a confusing move for Green Bay, given its question marks at the skill positions. Yes, the Packers are deep at receiver and tight end, but their talent at both positions is still somewhat unproven, especially at wideout.

Christian Watson has shown flashes of his potential, but injuries have largely prevented him from becoming a consistent threat in Green Bay's offense. Matthew Golden -- who is slated to replace Romeo Doubs in the starting lineup after Doubs signed with New England in free agency -- is coming off a disappointing rookie season, and Jayden Reed -- who caught a combined 14 touchdowns during the 2023 and 2024 seasons -- played in just seven games last season while dealing with multiple injuries.

Speaking of injuries, tight end Tucker Kraft missed the second half of the 2025 season after suffering a season-ending injury. Luke Musgrave, a former second-round pick, did not catch a single touchdown pass last season despite getting extra reps following Kraft's injury.

Green Bay is obviously banking on Watson, Reed and Kraft to be healthy and key contributors next season. It's also fair to assume that the Packers will likely add to their receiving corps during the draft.

The best thing to like about this trade from Green Bay's standpoint is the fact that they are getting two draft picks for a player who wasn't in their long-term plans.

Eagles: B+

Philadelphia was able to acquire a veteran receiver for very little cost. The Eagles are sending the Packers the 2026 fifth-round pick that they had previously received from the Atlanta Falcons. They are also still slated to have one sixth-round pick in 2027.

Yes, the Eagles will give Wicks a nice extension, but $12.5 million could end up being a bargain if Wicks excels in Philadelphia while playing alongside better playmakers. Wicks could end up taking another leap in Philadelphia, but if nothing else, he is a reliable and affordable complementary weapon that can help open things up for the Eagles' other playmakers, which includes fellow newcomers Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore.

This trade could end up being even more significant if the Eagles decide to deal A.J. Brown, who could be dealt after June 1, as that would lessen Philadelphia's salary cap burden.