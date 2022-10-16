The New York Jets have already pulled off a trio of upset wins this season, but they will face their toughest test so far on Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers. New York is coming off its best performance of the year, blowing out Miami in a 40-17 final. Green Bay, meanwhile, had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 27-22 loss to the Giants last week.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Green Bay is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Packers vs. Jets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 45.5.

Packers vs. Jets spread: Packers -7.5

Packers vs. Jets over/under: 45.5 points

Why the Jets can cover

New York continues to be undervalued this season, despite pulling off three upset wins. The Jets were dominant against Miami last week, taking a 12-0 lead before rolling to a 40-17 win. Their rushing attack racked up 135 yards and five touchdowns, with running back Breece Hall tallying nearly 200 total yards of offense.

He has been fantastic during his rookie campaign, averaging 4.9 yards per carry with 213 receiving yards. Green Bay is in a terrible scheduling spot, as it is recovering after blowing a double-digit lead against New York in London. The Packers had to make the long flight back home after failing to cover the spread for the third time in five games.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay should be entering this contest on a four-game winning streak, which would have made the line steeper than it is. The Packers had beaten the Bears, Buccaneers and Patriots in consecutive weeks before blowing their double-digit lead against New York last week. Aaron Rodgers is getting more help from his running backs than usual, with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon combining for more than 600 yards.

Jones is averaging 6.4 yards per carry on 61 attempts, and he is facing a New York defense that has allowed more than 100 rushing yards in three games this season. The Jets have faced a pair of below-average teams in their two road games, so this will be a major step up in class. Green Bay is 16-3 in its last 19 games at Lambeau Field and should be motivated to get back on track this week.

