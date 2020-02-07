Panthers GM won't commit to Cam Newton's future in Carolina, despite the quarterback's optimism

While Cam Newton may be optimistic about his future with the Carolina Panthers, Carolina's general manager Marty Hurney is noncommittal toward that topic. Hurney didn't elaborate much on Newton's contract situation, keeping things close to the vest when discussing his quarterback.

"He's rehabbing, that's all I can say," Hurney said regarding Newton (via the Associated Press), mentioning the foot injury that limited Newton to two games last season. Hurney refused to answer any follow-up questions to the Associated Press after, regarding Newton's future.

Quite the different outlook than what Newton presented with "Tiki and Tierney" on CBS Sports Network at the Super Bowl last week.

"I had an unbelievable conversation with Marty Hurney, the GM, David Tepper the owner, as well as Coach (Matt) Rhule, the new head coach," Newton said. "And I left that meeting inspired. And I told them, 'You won't find another person in that locker room with more to prove, not only to you, but I've got to prove to myself.'"

Carolina appears to be in the midst of a rebuild, starting with the release of tight end Greg Olsen and Luke Kuechly's stunning retirement at age 28. The Panthers can save $19.1 million in salary cap space if they release or trade Newton, who is entering the final year of his contract. If Carolina is willing to save even more cap space (Panthers have a projected $32.6 million available, per Over The Cap), the franchise could just go in full rebuild mode and move on from Newton.

Injuries have taken their toll on Newton, despite the Panthers franchise quarterback remaining relatively durable throughout his career. Over the past four seasons, Newton has posted career lows in completion percentage (52.9 percent, 2016), yards per attempt (6.7, 2017), yards per game (206.4, 2017), rushing yards (359, 2016), yards per carry (4.0, 2016), and rushing touchdowns (four, 2018).

What's even more concerning with Newton's decline is the Panthers record over the past few seasons with their franchise quarterback. In Newton's first five years, the Panthers went 45-32-1 in his starts with three NFC South titles and an appearance in Super Bowl 50, not to mention Newton's 3-3 record in the postseason. In the four years since, the Panthers are 23-23 in Newton's starts with no NFC South titles and one postseason appearance.

Newton's decline has coincided with the Panthers drop off from NFC contender to mediocrity, one which Carolina has to consider if the Panthers wish to commit to him for another year. If the Panthers can get value for Newton on the trade market, the decision may be much easier for Hurney.