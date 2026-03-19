The New England Patriots went from nearly worst to first in the AFC from 2024 to 2025. And because the turnaround under Mike Vrabel ended in a 29-13 Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the front office sees room for improvement before running it back in 2026.

Drake Maye certainly exceeded Year 2 expectations, but still struggled in the postseason, which highlighted some of the positions of need around him.

The offensive line showcased improvement over 2024, but the playoffs emphasized some glaring holes to address. Maye ate six sacks against the Seahawks, threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. A stronger offensive line and more weapons at the skill positions certainly would not hurt.

Some notable departures this offseason include center Garrett Bradbury, defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga, linebacker Jahlani Tavai, edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The Patriots began to address their needs with additions like Romeo Doubs, Dre'Mont Jones, Alijah Vera-Tucker and others. The Patriots could still use another running back, with Antonio Gibson released, and the draft might be the best spot for that.

Let's take a look at their key additions and grades for each signing, as well as an overall grade at the end:

Romeo Doubs GB • WR • #87 TAR 85 REC 55 REC YDs 724 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Romeo Doubs, WR

Former team: Packers

Contract: Four years, $70 million

Age: 25

With leading receiver Stefon Diggs released, the Patriots needed to fill the No. 1 receiver spot. Romeo Doubs has a good chance to emerge as Maye's next favorite target.

Doubs is emerging from his best season, finishing with 55 receptions for 724 yards and six touchdowns. Diggs caught 85 bals for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

Some existing players Doubs will be competing with are Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams and DeMario Douglas.

Their new wideout provides, at worst, a solid WR2 and someone who could help in the red zone, a place they've struggled. The price is something to note if he doesn't perform to expectations, but his youth is a plus and his potential is high. Doubs isn't a certified No. 1 wide receiver, so the team could still go after another.

Grade: B+

Dre'Mont Jones, DL

Former team: Ravens

Contract: Three years, $39.5 million

Age: 29

Dre'Mont Jones joined the Patriots on a three-year, $39.5 million contract, marking his fifth team since 2022. The 29-year-old played for the Tennessee Titans at the start of last year, before joining the Baltimore Ravens in November. He started 17 times over 18 games with 43 combined tackles, 24 quarterback hits, 7.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

The Patriots ranked 26th in sacks last season, and losing edge K'Lavon Chaisson to the Washington Commanders is significant. Jones can pressure the quarterback and fill a need left by Chaisson's departure.

Another positive of the signing is the contract value.

Grade: B

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G

Former team: Jets

Contract: Three years, $42 million

Age: 26

Alijah Vera-Tucker comes to New England after spending the first four years with one of their divisional opponents. The former No. 14 overall pick has 43 starts over four seasons, but injuries have been a main storyline for the offensive lineman. Vera-Tucker missed all of the last season with a triceps injury, which marked his second such injury in four years.

If he can stay healthy, he is a solid player. If.

When he is on the field, he could work as a left guard. With Garrett Bradbury signing with the Bears, Jared Wilson could move to center. If he does, Vera-Tucker would be a good fit between him and rising sophomore Will Campbell, who drew criticisms for his performance in the second part of the year, after coming back from an injury.

Even with adding Vera-Tucker, the team may look to add to their o-line in April during the draft.

Grade: C+

Reggie Gilliam, FB

Former team: Buffalo Bills

Contract: Three years, up to $12 million

Age: 28

The Patriots signed former divisional rival Reggie Gilliam with hopes to boost the run game. The fullback will provide protection for Maye and run block while simultaneously taking a weapon away from the Buffalo Bills. In the last six years, the 28-year-old has 16 catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns, along with eight rushes for 14 yards in 94 regular-season games.

Signing a fullback may not be as flashy as adding a WR1 or impact defender, but this is a solid addition. The veteran presence will be major in the locker room and his experience with former MVP quarterback Josh Allen does not hurt.

Grade: A-

K.J. Britt, LB

Former team: Dolphins

Contract: One year

Age: 26

The Patriots added linebacker and special teamer KJ Britt to a one-year deal. He played 77% of the Dolphins' special teams snaps last season and was on the field for 14% of their defensive snaps. In 17 games last season, he recorded 35 tackles, including 11 on special teams.

Expect the Patriots to feature Britt on special teams while also getting some linebacker depth. If the Patriots don't get a linebacker in the draft, adding Britt becomes an even better move, but no major needs were filled with this signing alone.

Grade: C

Kevin Byard, S

Former team: Bears

Contract: One year, $7 million

Age: 32

Potentially replacing: Jaylinn Hawkins

It's a Titans reunion for Kevin Byard and Vrabel. Byard is on the older side, at 32, but certainly hasn't shown it. He earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors last year, marking his third of each of his career.

In 2025, he recorded a league-leading seven interceptions. Byard is a ball-hawking veteran with real ability to elevate a defense. On top of his impressive number of takeaways last year, he also added 93 combined tackles, including 61 solo, in 17 starts. He comes in as a likely replacement for Jaylinn Hawkins, who is now with the Ravens.

Byard expressed the desire to come to New England, saying if he wasn't staying in Chicago, he would want to reunite with Vrabel.

As a veteran presence, brings a boost to Vrabel's defense. The familiarity is a plus, and he is dependable and durable, missing just one game in 10 years. The price is good, but it's not a long-term plan for New England, given the contract and his age.

Grade: A-

Julian Hill MIA • TE • #89 TAR 20 REC 15 REC YDs 140 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Julian Hill, TE

Former team: Dolphins

Contract: Three years, $15 million

Age: 31

Potentially replacing: Austin Hooper

Tight end Hunter Henry was a reliable weapon for Maye as he transitioned into the full-season starter role, but the offense needs more than just him. Hill could be a replacement for Austin Hooper as a backup tight end, with Hooper joining the Atlanta Falcons. Adding Hill doesn't provide enough to make the Patriots set in the tight end department, however.

Patriots executive Eliot Wolf said Hill could have a bigger role as a receiver, but he doesn't have a ton of experience there. The blocking tight end has 33 receptions for 288 yards and no touchdowns in three seasons. His 15 receptions and 140 yards in 2025 were career highs.

At 25, he hasn't necessarily hit his ceiling and could break out as more of a receiver, though it's not a guarantee.

Grade: C-

Mike Brown, S

Former team: Titans

Contract: One year, $1.25 million

Age: 27

Mike Brown is another player reuniting with Vrabel. He has mainly had a special teams role, with a more limited role on defense.

In 38 games, he has five starts with 45 total tackles, including 15 special teams tackles and two passes defended. Last year, the 27-year-old was limited to nine games due to injury.

Brown can provide some depth on defense while boosting the special teams unit. At a low cost, he is also a low-risk signing.

Grade: C

Overall Grade: B

The Patriots weren't as aggressive in free agency as they were during their 2025 record-setting pace. But New England still made some necessary improvements. Overall, they came out of free agency with above-average signings and replaced some holes made by departing players.

There were a lot of needs to address heading into the offseason, and they will head into the 2026 NFL Draft still needing to fill numerous holes.