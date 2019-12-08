Patriots reportedly won't bring back Antonio Brown despite offensive struggles

The New England Patriots had Antonio Brown on their roster once this season. Once was enough, no matter New England's struggles on offense.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Patriots won't re-sign Brown this season. Brown had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in his only game with the team. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported last week that Patriots owner Robert Kraft was the determining factor with regard to whether or not the Patriots would consider bringing back Brown. La Canfora added that Patriots players would support a reunion with Brown if the team did decide to bring him back.

Brown is awaiting a decision by the NFL regarding its investigation into allegations against him. Brown was accused of sexually assaulting a female acquaintance, Britney Taylor, on three separate occasions between June 2017 and May 2018. Brown's legal team says that the two had a sexual relationship, but maintains that everything was consensual. Taylor was interviewed by the NFL on Sept. 16.

If Brown were to sign with any team, it would have to pay his salary until the league's investigation concludes. Once that ends, the league will have to make a decision on whether to suspend Brown, adding another dent into his plans regarding a return. That suspension could last into next season, especially if the investigation doesn't conclude before the end of 2019.

Brown has apologized to the Patriots earlier this week while expressing his desire to get back in the NFL. Whatever team Brown lands on, it won't be the Patriots ... who are 14th in yards per game (360.8), 20th in yards per pass (6.4) and 23rd in yards per play (5.3).