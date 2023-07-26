FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- And we're back. The New England Patriots kicked off training camp on Wednesday, and as the team began laying the groundwork for the 2023 season, Bill Belichick's club put an emphasis on one of its biggest weaknesses from a year ago. The most competitive aspects of Day 1 came during red zone drills when there was a variation of 7-on-7s, 11-on-11s, and more slow-paced execution to ensure everyone was on the same page.

This comes one year after New England ranked dead last in the NFL in red zone efficiency, scoring a touchdown on just 42.22% of their red zone trips in 2022.

"Just trying to get better in the red zone is a big emphasis every year," quarterback Mac Jones said after practice. "At the end of the day, a lot of defenses, you know, they'll let you get down there and then when you get down there they want to shut you down. To be able to go against our defense who is very multiple and does a lot compared to come other teams, but it's good to experience it. It's good to watch the tape. Day 1 is all about watching the tape and seeing what you can adjust, right? ... I feel like the red zone's a great area that we definitely need to improve. I need to improve down there. Things happen quick and it all comes from practice."

Mac Jones NE • QB • #10 CMP% 65.2 YDs 2997 TD 14 INT 11 YD/Att 6.78 View Profile

Jones completed just 58.9% of his throws in the red area last season and registered eight passing touchdowns (and one rushing) with one interception. That's a rather sharp drop off to Jones' rookie season where he completed 60.5% of his throws to go along with 16 passing touchdowns and one interception to give him a 101.2 passer rating in the red zone.

On Day 1 of camp, Jones and New England's red zone offense did seem like a work in progress. His first dropback of camp during a competitive 7-on-7 drill was picked off by Kyle Dugger on a throw intended for tight end Mike Gesicki but did bounce back with a touchdown to Ty Montgomery a few plays later. During 11-on-11, Jones was 4-for-7 by my count. Arguably his best throw of the day came on a low, over-the-middle throw to tight end Hunter Henry, who was able to extend past rookie corner Christian Gonzalez for the sliding score.

More notes from Day 1 of Patriots camp