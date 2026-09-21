Rams vs. Giants live updates: Aaron Donald returns, Puka Nacua out as Los Angeles looks to avoid 0-2 start

The second week of the NFL season concludes with a showdown between two of the league's biggest brands. The New York Giants traveled across the country while the Los Angeles Rams made their way back from Australia for this "Monday Night Football" battle at SoFi Stadium.

When this game showed up on the schedule, there was a widespread expectation that one of the two teams would enter the contest at 1-0 and the other would be in search of its first win. While that is the case, the anticipated roles are reversed. It is the preseason Super Bowl-favorite Rams who seek a bounce-back victory while the Giants eye their second upset triumph in as many weeks.

Getting into the win column will be tougher for the Rams with wide receiver Puka Nacua on the sideline. A hip injury makes the superstar unavailable in Week 2.

The arrival of a Hall of Fame-caliber reinforcement could help offset that key absence, though. Defensive lineman Aaron Donald will make his 2026 debut this week and officially end his retirement, which dates back to the end of the 2023 season. Donald's insertion into the lineup could help Los Angeles contain the Giants' physical rushing attack, but Cam Skattebo is not about to back down from the all-time great.

Stay with us throughout the game as we provide updates, highlights and analysis from the Week 2 finale.

Where to watch Rams vs. Giants live