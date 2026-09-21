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Rams vs. Giants live updates: Aaron Donald returns, Puka Nacua out as Los Angeles looks to avoid 0-2 start

Keep up with all the biggest developments from a key NFC matchup on 'Monday Night Football'

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The second week of the NFL season concludes with a showdown between two of the league's biggest brands. The New York Giants traveled across the country while the Los Angeles Rams made their way back from Australia for this "Monday Night Football" battle at SoFi Stadium.

When this game showed up on the schedule, there was a widespread expectation that one of the two teams would enter the contest at 1-0 and the other would be in search of its first win. While that is the case, the anticipated roles are reversed. It is the preseason Super Bowl-favorite Rams who seek a bounce-back victory while the Giants eye their second upset triumph in as many weeks.

Getting into the win column will be tougher for the Rams with wide receiver Puka Nacua on the sideline. A hip injury makes the superstar unavailable in Week 2.

The arrival of a Hall of Fame-caliber reinforcement could help offset that key absence, though. Defensive lineman Aaron Donald will make his 2026 debut this week and officially end his retirement, which dates back to the end of the 2023 season. Donald's insertion into the lineup could help Los Angeles contain the Giants' physical rushing attack, but Cam Skattebo is not about to back down from the all-time great.

Stay with us throughout the game as we provide updates, highlights and analysis from the Week 2 finale.

Where to watch Rams vs. Giants live

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Puka Nacua out with hip injury

The game-time decision is in. Nacua will not suit up for the Rams tonight due to the hip injury that popped up during the week. The Rams listed him among their inactives ahead of kickoff.

Davante Adams, Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith and Tutu Atwell could see an uptick in workload as a result. CJ Daniels and Jordan Whittington would have stood to see enhanced playing time but are both inactive, as well.

Carter Bahns
September 21, 2026, 10:53 PM
Sep. 21, 2026, 6:53 pm EDT
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He's baaaack!

It has been nearly three years since Aaron Donald last warmed up for an NFL game. He arrived at SoFi Stadium for his highly anticipated return and is in the midst of his first pregame routine since the 2023 postseason.

Carter Bahns
September 21, 2026, 11:04 PM
Sep. 21, 2026, 7:04 pm EDT
 
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Giants inactives

The following players are out for New York:

  • TE Thomas Fidone II
  • OL J.C. Davis
  • DL Bobby Jamison-Travis
  • DL Darius Alexander
  • LB Micah McFadden
  • CB Deonte Banks
  • S Jason Pinnock
Carter Bahns
September 21, 2026, 11:00 PM
Sep. 21, 2026, 7:00 pm EDT
 
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Rams inactives

Puka Nacua is not the only wide receiver who will miss the Rams' first game on domestic soil. Half of their inactives are receivers.

Carter Bahns
September 21, 2026, 10:55 PM
Sep. 21, 2026, 6:55 pm EDT
 
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Najee Harris debut for Big Blue?

Harris was inactive in Week 1, but it looks like he could be gearing up to play tonight. Does this mean Tyrone Tracy will be inactive? We'll know soon enough.

Kevin Steimle
September 21, 2026, 10:16 PM
Sep. 21, 2026, 6:16 pm EDT
 
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Puka warming up

Puka Nacua will be a true game-time decision, but he was seen working out about two hours before kickoff.

Kevin Steimle
September 21, 2026, 10:06 PM
Sep. 21, 2026, 6:06 pm EDT
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