The opening drive of the New York Giants' road matchup with the Los Angeles Rams ended in concerning fashion. Quarterback Jaxson Dart sustained an apparent knee injury on the final play of the possession. Dart walked to the locker room on his own power and is questionable to return.

Dart took a hit from Rams defenders Josaiah Stewart and Byron Young mid-throw on a third-down deep ball, and on the collision, his left knee bent awkwardly in the air.

Dart fell to the ground and grabbed at his knee in pain while trainers rushed to assess his injury. He walked to the sideline without assistance following the initial examination.

New York's medical staff evaluated Dart in the sideline medical tent before escorting him into the locker room. If there is any source of optimism for the Giants in the immediate wake of this injury, it is that Dart did not need help on his way into the locker room. The team had a cart ready to transport him from the tent, but he walked slowly down the sideline instead.

Also potentially promising is that Dart did not immediately walk into the X-ray room, according to ESPN's Laura Rutledge.

The Giants punted following the failed third-down conversion. Dart went 3-for-5 on the possession for 20 passing yards.

Jameis Winston entered the game in relief of Dart. Rookie Ty Simpson is the emergency third quarterback and would make his first professional regular-season appearance if called upon.

Dart's second season in the NFL was off to a roaring start prior to the injury. He opened the campaign with a 23-for-29 performance in a Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys and amassed 230 passing yards and three touchdowns in the divisional victory. It was the best game of his young career by passer rating and suggested that he might be leveling up in real time following a promising rookie year.

If Dart misses time, the Giants could be fairly well-positioned to stay afloat in his absence. Not only is Winston a capable backup with immense starting experience, but the schedule over the coming weeks is quite favorable. The Giants face the Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders in Weeks 3-6.