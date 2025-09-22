Football players come in all shapes and sizes, and Sunday, football touchdowns came in all shapes and sizes, too. Across the NFL, there were nine touchdowns scored by either the defense or special teams. It's the most in a Week since Week 12, 2020 ... and they all came in a single day!

There's even more to like. Sunday was the first day in NFL history that there were multiple interception return touchdowns, multiple fumble blocked field goal return touchdowns and multiple punt return touchdowns. Like I said, all shapes and sizes.

As with any touchdown -- but especially with these types of scores -- there's a balance of credit to the scoring team and blame to the team that gave up the touchdown. But this is why teams spend so much time on these scenarios that are often seen as simple and straightforward. One-player breakdowns can lead to a team-wide failure. The smallest of tendencies can be picked up by an eagle-eyed coach and taken advantage of. As we saw Sunday, it can swing outcomes and maybe swing seasons.

With so many unexpected scores from unexpected sources, we decided to rank all nine non-offensive touchdowns from Sunday. They're all special, of course, but some were more special than others.

9. Kenny Moore II's 32-yard interception return touchdown vs. Titans

They don't get a whole lot easier than this. Cam Ward is late -- and throwing flat-footed -- on a checkdown, and Moore waltzes in for the fourth pick six of his career. That's tied with Bobby Boyd for second-most in team history, only behind Jerry Logan. What a career for Moore, a former undrafted rookie out of Valdosta State, and what a start for the 3-0 Colts.

8. Chau Smith-Wade's 11-yard interception return touchdown vs. Falcons

Smith-Wade at least had to drive on this ball and make a catch over his head, making it more difficult than Moore's. Still, this one came in a similar scenario: a late throw on a checkdown out wide: a recipe for disaster. The Panthers' 30-0 win over the Falcons was the fourth-largest shutout win in franchise history.

Shout out to Alex Faust for getting the "Shaw" pronunciation correct, too.

7. Jamel Dean's 55-yard interception return touchdown vs. Jets

Late, flat-footed throw out wide? Where have we seen that before? We give Dean the top spot among all three pick sixes of Week 3 because of his drive on the ball and the length of the return.

6. Jaylin Lane's 90-yard punt return touchdown vs. Raiders

Lane's 90-yarder -- his first career NFL touchdown -- tied the franchise record for longest punt return touchdown. The fourth-round pick out of Virginia Tech was drafted to bring speed and return ability, and both were on clear and obvious display on this one. He's the first rookie to record a punt return touchdown for the team since Desmond Howard in 1992.

5. Tory Horton's 95-yard punt return touchdown vs. Saints

Horton comes in just ahead of Lane because ...

It was 5 yards longer It was a franchise record for longest punt return touchdown, not just a tie for it Check out the block Seahawks linebacker Chazz Surratt puts on Saints punter Kai Kroeger

Like Lane, Horton was drafted to bring speed to an offense badly in need of some on the outside. As it turns out, that speed carries over to special teams, too.

This is the first week in NFL history multiple rookies had a punt return touchdown of 90+ yards.

4. Isaiah Rodgers' 87-yard pick six of Jake Browning

That is some explosive speed for Rodgers, who wasn't touched after escaping Tee Higgins' ankle tackle attempt. This was a really great play, and credit Harrison Smith for the deflection. But it wasn't quite as great as ...

3. Isaiah Rodgers' 66-yard fumble return touchdown vs. Bengals

We give Rodgers' second defensive touchdown of the day the edge over his first one because he also forced the fumble.

It's worth wondering if this is the best defensive game ever played. According to the Vikings' postgame notes, Rodgers is the only player in NFL history with a pick six of 85+ yards and a fumble return touchdown of 65+ yards in the same game. He's the only player since at least 2000 with two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns in a single game.

Take a bow, Isaiah Rodgers.

2. Will McDonald IV's 50-yard blocked field goal return touchdown

The leap. The block. The recovery. The score. I think that's the order of the most impressive parts of this play. Overall, it's a masterpiece. So many times, the players trying to leap over the line use "leverage," which is a personal foul. McDonald did it perfectly. Yes, the Jets ended up losing, but that doesn't take away the shine of this individual play, which was brilliant.

1. Jordan Davis' 61-yard blocked field goal return touchdown

Oh. My. Goodness. This is one of my favorite touchdowns ever. Why? At 336 pounds, Davis is the heaviest player in NFL history to return a blocked field goal at lest 50 yards for a touchdown. He also ran a top speed of 18.59 miles per hour on this return, a truly absurd number and a testament to just how incredibly athletic NFL players are.

The only people who won't love this play? Well, anyone associated with the Rams for one ... and Rams bettors for two. The Rams were 3.5-point underdogs. They led by 19. They trailed by one and were kicking for the win on the final play. And somehow, they not only lost, but they failed to cover.