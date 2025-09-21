Sunday in the NFL featured a couple of remarkable comebacks, but what occurred in Philadelphia may take the cake. After falling behind 26-7 in the third quarter, the Philadelphia Eagles scored 26 unanswered points to defeat the Los Angeles Rams, 33-26. They blocked TWO field goals en route to one of the greatest comebacks in franchise history.

Dallas Goedert, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith all caught touchdowns during this run to put Philadelphia ahead by one point with 1:48 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Eagles failed to convert on the two-point attempt, meaning the Rams had just under two minutes to get into field goal range.

Matthew Stafford did just that, taking the Rams 44 yards on 10 plays to give Joshua Karty a chance at a game-winning field goal. However, defensive tackle Jordan Davis blocked the kick, picked up the loose ball and ran it back 61 yards for the touchdown! Talk about an exclamation point.

The only thing worse than losing the game in this fashion, is losing your bets in this fashion.

The Rams were 3.5-point underdogs on Sunday, and bettors who wagered on them had to have been feeling great the entire game. If Davis had just simply fallen on the ball instead of returning it all the way for six points, Rams +3.5 would have cashed. The Eagles didn't need this touchdown! A historically bad bad beat.

The 19-point comeback marked the Eagles' second-largest comeback at home in franchise history, and Davis' blocked field goal return was the second-longest blocked field goal returned for a touchdown in franchise history as well.

Davis was truly the hero in Philadelphia on Sunday, for more reasons than one.