After six seasons in Baltimore -- the last four as the team's offensive coordinator -- Greg Roman has stepped down from his position, he announced on Thursday. In a statement from his agency, Roman said that he is stepping away to pursue other opportunities.

"After visiting with Coach [John] Harbaugh and after huddling with my family, I have decided that now is the right time to move on from the Ravens so that I can explore new challenges and opportunities," Roman said, in part.

Harbaugh released a statement as well. "Greg has led the development and success of a record-setting offense in Baltimore for several seasons. He is a tremendous football coach, as well as family man and person. Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical and franchise achievements. He established an identity for our offense. We are grateful for Greg's great work and abilities, and we wish him and his wonderful family the utmost happiness going forward."

In a press conference following the announcement, Harbaugh also stated that, "Lamar Jackson is our quarterback" and there is a "200%" chance he is with the team next season, adding that Jackson will have input on the search for the team's next offensive coordinator.

In four seasons under Roman, the Ravens offense ranked second, 19th, sixth, and 16th in yards, and first, seventh, 17th, and 19th in points. He was the architect of the scheme that resulted in Jackson's MVP season in 2019, during which he completed 66.1% of his passes at an average of 7.8 yards per attempt, while leading the NFL with 36 touchdown passes against just six interceptions, and also rushing 176 times for an quarterback-record 1,206 yards and seven scores.

Roman has long been highly regarded as a run-game designer, and that has remained true throughout his time with the Ravens, just as it was when he coordinated the offenses led by Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco and Tyrod Taylor in Buffalo. However, the Baltimore offense seemed to plateau in that initial season, as the league caught onto the Ravens' simplistic passing concepts. Over his final two seasons in particular, Baltimore struggled to get its passing game on track without the benefit of receivers who could threaten defenses deep down the field, forcing Jackson to repeatedly work to Mark Andrews over the middle or else make a play all on his own.

The Ravens made significant changes to their offense last offseason after Wink Martindale's scheme had seemingly grown stale, and now they appear to be gearing up for similar changes on the offensive side of the ball, with Jackson as the centerpiece.