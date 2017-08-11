Ravens predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

The Ravens used to be one of the most reliable brands in football, an annual playoff contender. But after finishing 8-8 in 2016 to miss the playoffs for a second straight year, is that the case anymore? Baltimore has finished third in the AFC North in three of the past four seasons.

Now it's 2017, and things couldn't be starting off worse. A rash of injuries to starters and key contributors has the Ravens already testing the depth of their roster. Cornerback Tavon Young, tight ends Dennis Pitta and Crockett Gillmore, and running back Kenneth Dixon are among those already lost for the season. Corner Maurice Canady faces a long absence after knee surgery. And, biggest of all, Joe Flacco has been hampered by a back injury during the preseason.

Can the Ravens recover to get back to the postseason? Let's find out what's in store.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 9.3 54.6% 25.5% 5.6% 2.8%

SportsLine projects the Ravens have a solid shot at getting to the playoffs despite their injury issues, but it might be too much asking for more than that. Still, taking the Over on the team's regular-season win total could end up being a value play if Jim Harbaugh can weather the storm.

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 8.5 (U -135) +145 +450 20/1 40/1

All odds via Westgate.

Bettors have hammered the Under on the Ravens' win total as the team deals with major injury after major injury, but at some point a value play could be in order. Taking a little extra risk with a "Make Playoffs" bet could be the best value of all considering the longer odds associated with it relative to betting their win total.

Experts

Jared Dubin defends his prediction of Ravens making the playoffs: