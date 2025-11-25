For months, Cincinnati Bengals fans have been holding out hope for Joe Burrow's return. Now, in Week 13, those hopes are set to be realized, with the star quarterback expected to make his anticipated return against the rival Baltimore Ravens.

In theory, Burrow's return couldn't come at a more perfect time. The Bengals are undeniably desperate, looking to avoid their fifth straight loss after dropping eight of nine contests since Burrow's exit, and yet the AFC North race is far from over. The Ravens are technically on top at 6-5, but their own signal-caller, Lamar Jackson, hardly looks himself. And the division's second-place squad, the Pittsburgh Steelers, are no firmer thanks to a streaky defense and banged-up Aaron Rodgers.

Yet if the Bengals couldn't even win while Burrow's emergency fill-in, Joe Flacco, enjoyed big-play production earlier this year, should we really expect a different outcome for Cincinnati on Thursday night? Either way, the third and final matchup of this year's 2025 Thanksgiving slate is must-see material.

Here's everything you need to know to catch Bengals-Ravens on Turkey Day, including key matchups and our prediction:

Where to watch Ravens vs. Bengals live

Date: Thursday, Nov. 27 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 27 | 8:20 p.m. ET Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)

M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore) TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

NBC | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Ravens -7, O/U 51.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)



Key questions

Imagn Images

How ready is Joe Burrow, really? Coach Zac Taylor insists his quarterback is "in good shape" after a nine-game absence. It helps Burrow also got some practice reps in ahead of the Bengals' last game. Still, the Pro Bowler is returning earlier than initially expected from a severe turf toe injury, and we just saw in San Francisco, with Brock Purdy, what can happen when recovery timelines are rushed. Up against an improved Ravens defense on a short week, this profiles as a tall task for No. 9.

Coach Zac Taylor insists his quarterback is "in good shape" after a nine-game absence. It helps Burrow also got some practice reps in ahead of the Bengals' last game. Still, the Pro Bowler is returning earlier than initially expected from a severe turf toe injury, and we just saw in San Francisco, with Brock Purdy, what can happen when recovery timelines are rushed. Up against an improved Ravens defense on a short week, this profiles as a tall task for No. 9. Can the Bengals slow Derrick Henry? The Ravens' star running back has been much more erratic this year than last, but he's helped carry Baltimore's grind-it-out attack since Lamar Jackson's return from injury, including with three touchdowns over the last two weeks. After mustering just 3 yards per carry against the New York Jets, this could be just the matchup for him to find daylight, as the Bengals are surrendering 156 rushing yards per game, which is ranked 31st in the entire NFL.

The Ravens' star running back has been much more erratic this year than last, but he's helped carry Baltimore's grind-it-out attack since Lamar Jackson's return from injury, including with three touchdowns over the last two weeks. After mustering just 3 yards per carry against the New York Jets, this could be just the matchup for him to find daylight, as the Bengals are surrendering 156 rushing yards per game, which is ranked 31st in the entire NFL. Can Ja'Marr Chase single-handedly outrace Baltimore's secondary? The Ravens were surprisingly docile on defense to open the year, but they've tightened up since mid-October, allowing 17 or more points just once during their five-game win streak. Chase is arguably the NFL's top playmaker out wide, especially when Burrow is feeding him downfield opportunities, but he's coming off a one-game suspension and will be without top running mate Tee Higgins, who's sidelined with a concussion.

X factor to watch

Geno Stone CIN • SAF • #22 TKL 80 PD 3 INT 2 TD 1 View Profile

Once a ball-hawking member of the Ravens' secondary, Stone is coming off his splashiest outing of the 2025 campaign in Cincinnati, logging a pick six against Drake Maye and the New England Patriots to help the Bengals flirt with an upset. Practicing against Lamar Jackson and Co. for his first four NFL seasons might give Stone at least some advantage going into this matchup. But Jackson's recent inefficiencies as a passer might be the best thing working in Stone's favor; let's say Lamar gets a little too impatient while seeking the big play for Baltimore, giving his old friend a chance to steal a possession for the Bengals.

Prediction

It's true that even when Flacco was dealing as Burrow's replacement, the Bengals failed miserably in other facets, be it situational coaching or general defensive competence. But there might be something to the notion that Burrow's return will put a little extra pep in everyone's step. The Ravens' own scattershot offense is another reason to believe this could be a pristine night for Burrow and Chase to reestablish their home run connection and throw another wrench into an already messy AFC North tangle.

That said, we hesitate to put too much trust into a Zac Taylor-led operation that's routinely struggled to look prepared, and Higgins' absence should allow Baltimore to really hone in on lessening Chase's impact. There's also the distinct possibility of Jackson rediscovering his own juice as a rusher, with the bruising Henry by his side, against such a porous run "D" in Cincy. We anticipate some holiday fireworks before the buzzer, but give us the home team to scrape one out on Thanksgiving night.

Pick: Ravens 26, Bengals 22 | Bengals +7, Under 51.5