🏈 Good morning to all, but especially to ...

THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Was anyone really the "winner" from watching or playing in last night's game? Well, I guess someone was. The Seahawks beat the Bears, 6-3, on the final "Thursday Night Football" contest of the season, and it was maybe even worse than the unsightly scoreline.

This was the lowest-scoring game of the season, the second touchdown-less game of the season and the first 6-3 game since 2011.

Seattle's defense sacked Caleb Williams seven times, and Riq Woolen picked off a fourth-down jump ball to end the game.

seven times, and picked off a fourth-down jump ball to end the game. Clearly, it doesn't matter who is coaching. The Bears cannot manage the clock. They burned two timeouts, showed little sense of urgency and ultimately came up woefully short on their final drive.

It was barely better for the Seahawks, and only because they won. Jason Myers kicked two field goals. Seattle remains alive for the playoffs, though that could change by weekend's end. If not, the Seahawks and Rams could meet a winner-takes-the-NFC-West game in Week 18.

Long story short, at least the Seahawks' season is still alive. The Bears' hasn't been for a while, and this was, somehow, a new low. Is this franchise cursed? I don't know, but watching last night made me feel cursed.

👍 Honorable mentions

🏈 And not such a good morning for ...

Getty Images

EVERYONE WHO WATCHED THE SEAHAWKS-BEARS GAME

🤮 (Hey, sometimes all you really need a solid emoji.)

👎 Not so honorable mentions

🏈 NFL Week 17 picks, previews: Packers-Vikings showdown leads way



Getty Images

Two NFC North teams are going to be very unlucky to be heading on the road in Wild Card weekend, and the Vikings have the opportunity to not be one of them. Minnesota (13-2) hosts Green Bay (11-4) this weekend with the chance to set up a potential winner-takes-NFC-North-and-No.-1-seed showdown with the Lions in Week 18.

But getting past the Packers will be no easy task. Green Bay has been absolutely rolling behind Josh Jacobs recently, and a spotty defense earlier in the season has very much improved. The Packers can't win the division, but they can potentially solidify their status as the No. 6 seed and threaten the No. 5 seed (currently Minnesota) with a win. John Breech says ...

Breech: "If the Packers can avoid a slow start, then they can absolutely win this game, especially because Jordan Love will be going up against a Vikings defense that's surrendering 248.7 yards per game through the air ... With the Packers coming off a short week after playing on Monday in Week 16 AND being forced to the road for this game, I think I have to roll with Minnesota. The pick: Vikings 30-27 over Packers"

Remember, there are three Saturday NFL games, and that includes the Bengals hoping to keep their season alive against the Broncos. Pete Prisco says ...

Prisco: "Look for Joe Burrow and company to have a big day on offense, but the Broncos will get theirs as well. This should be fun, but the Bengals will win it late. Pick: Bengals 31, Broncos 27"

Here are our experts' picks and best bets:

Pete Prisco | Will Brinson | John Breech | Tyler Sullivan | Jordan Dajani

The CBS Sports HQ AM newsletter (31-13 this season) likes ...

Bengals over Broncos

Dolphins over Browns

Buccaneers over Panthers

🏀 Miami coach Jim Larrañaga steps down



Getty Images

Add Jim Larrañaga to the list of legendary ACC coaches who have stepped down. Miami's coach resigned, effective immediately, Thursday amid the Hurricanes' 4-8 start, their worst in over 30 years.

Larrañaga, 75, guided the Hurricanes to their first Final Four in 2023, but the team went just 15-17 last season, and finished with 10 straight losses. This year's 4-8 start includes an overtime loss to Mount St. Mary's last week, the team's most recent game.

last week, the team's most recent game. As part of a statement, Larrañaga said, "I owe it to our student-athletes, our staff and the University of Miami to make this move now when my heart is simply no longer in the game ..."

Larrañaga is the winningest coach in Miami history, with a 274-174 career record in 13-plus seasons. He began his Division I head-coaching career in 1986 at Bowling Green . In 1997, he moved to George Mason , and his most memorable achievement was a Final Four run with the 11th-seeded Patriots in 2006. It included wins over Michigan State, North Carolina, Wichita State and UConn . He is that program's all-time wins leader, too.

. In 1997, he moved to , and his most memorable achievement was a Final Four run with the 11th-seeded Patriots in 2006. It included wins over and . He is that program's all-time wins leader, too. He (likely) ends his career with 717 Division I wins and 744 wins overall.

In a press conference, Larrañaga expressed frustration with the NIL landscape and said that was a factor in his decision. He said he was "exhausted" and cited a lack of transparency as a major issue.

That's been a common thread. Virginia coach Tony Bennett retired just before this season began, and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, North Carolina's Roy Williams and Syracuse's Jim Boeheim have retired in the past four years as well.

📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

🏈 Armed Forces Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Navy, noon on ESPN

🏈 Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Blackhawks at Sabres, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Pacers at Celtics, 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV

🏈 Holiday Bowl: No. 21 Syracuse vs. Washington State, 8 p.m. on Fox

🏒 Avalanche at Utah Hockey Club, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Warriors at Clippers, 10 p.m. on NBA TV

🏈 Las Vegas Bowl: USC vs. Texas A&M, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

🏈 Fenway Bowl: UConn vs. North Carolina, 11 a.m. on ESPN

🏈 Pinstripe Bowl: Boston College vs. Nebraska, noon on ABC

🏈 Chargers at Patriots, 1 p.m. on NFL Network

🏀 No. 16 Ole Miss at Memphis (M), 2 p.m. on ESPN2

🏈 New Mexico Bowl: Louisiana vs. TCU, 2:15 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Heat at Hawks, 3 p.m. on NBA TV

🏈 Pop-Tarts Bowl: No. 18 Iowa State vs. No. 13 Miami, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏀 No. 22 UCLA vs. No. 14 Gonzaga (M), 4 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Broncos at Bengals, 4:30 p.m. on NFL Network

🏈 Arizona Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Colorado State, 4:30 p.m. on The CW Network

🏈 Military Bowl: East Carolina vs. NC State, 5:45 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Thunder at Hornets, 6 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 Utah at No. 20 San Diego State (M), 6 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Alamo Bowl: No. 17 BYU vs. No 23 Colorado, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Cardinals at Rams, 8 p.m. on NFL Network

🏀 Suns at Warriors, 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV

🏈 Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. No. 22 Army, 9:15 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday

🏀 Virginia at No. 3 Notre Dame (W), noon on ACC Network

🏈 Jets at Bills, 1 p.m. on CBS

🏈 Panthers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. on CBS

🏈 Cowboys at Eagles, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏀 No. 17 North Carolina at Miami (W), 4 p.m. on ACC Network

🏈 Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Falcons at Commanders, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

🏀 No. 23 Michigan at No. 4 USC (W), 10 p.m. on BTN