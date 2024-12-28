Joe Burrow may be the Bengals' MVP this year, but there aren't too many Cincinnati players as valuable to the team's success than wideout Tee Higgins. The Bengals are 6-4 this season with Higgins in the lineup, and just 1-4 when he doesn't play.

Higgins is active for Saturday's pivotal Week 17 showdown against the Denver Broncos after being initially labeled as questionable. He was limited throughout this week's practices as he is dealing with knee and ankle injuries. Higgins played in Cincinnati's Week 16 win over the Browns after not practicing that Thursday and being limited on Wednesday and Friday, then hurt his ankle in the second half against Cleveland.

He has not practiced beyond a limited capacity in any practice since returning from a quad injury in Week 11.

Despite the injuries (which has kept him out of five games this season), Higgins continued to produce. He's already matched his career high for touchdown catches in a season and is having his second most productive season as far as average receiving yards per game (72.7). The former Clemson standout has caught a touchdown in five of his last six games.

If Higgins' injuries limits his snaps, the Bengals will certainly lean more on No. 1 wideout Ja'Marr Chase, who is currently on pace to become the 13th receiver in league history to win the "triple crown" by leading the NFL in catches, receiving yard and touchdown catches. Cincinnati will also need clutch efforts from running back Chase Brown, No. 3 wideout Andrei Iosivas and tight end Mike Gesicki.

The Bengals' season in on the line against the Broncos, who with a win can clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2015. In order for the Bengals to make the playoffs, they'll need to win out, have the Broncos lose out and have the Dolphins and Colts lose one of their final two games.