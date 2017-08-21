Seahawks trade 2018 draft pick to Eagles in exchange for offensive lineman

The Seahawks' offensive line took a serious hit over the weekend when the team lost starting left tackle George Fant for the season.

With less than three weeks to go until the regular season kicks off, it's still not clear who's going to fill that left tackle spot, but it does look like Seattle has decided to throw another name into the mix: Matt Tobin.

The Seahawks announced Monday that they've acquired Tobin and a 2018 seventh-round pick from the Eagles. In return, Philly will get a 2018 fifth-round pick from Seattle.

The fact that Seattle, a team that covets draft picks, was willing to give up a fifth-round pick tells you how desperate they are to add some depth on the offensive line. Although Tobin was listed as a tackle in the official trade announcement, the 27-year-old played multiple positions on the offensive line while he was in Philadelphia. Besides tackle, Tobin also filled in at left and right guard.

The undrafted free agent, who signed with the Eagles in 2013, appeared in 42 games and started in 21 of those during his four seasons in Philly.

The addition of Tobin comes just three days after the Seahawks lost Fant for the season. The offensive tackle tore his ACL during Seattle's 20-13 win over the Vikings on Friday.

It's the latest in a string of question marks surrounding the Seahawks offensive line.

Last week, Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable had said that Fant, Justin Britt (center) and Luke Joeckel (left guard) had basically earned their spots in the starting lineup. However, that's all going to change with Fant out.

There's a chance that the team could slide Joeckel over to left tackle in place of Fant. Of course, if Joeckel is moved, that leaves a hole at left guard. The addition of Tobin gives the Seahawks some much needed versatility on the line.

No matter what the Seahawks do on the line, it could end up being another long season for Russell Wilson. The Seahawks quarterback was sacked 41 times last season, which was tied for the second most in the NFL.