Stefon Diggs was one of the key catalysts for the New England Patriots exceeding expectations in 2025 and making a surprise run to Super Bowl LX. The veteran became the team's first 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman in 2019, giving the organization a shot in the arm at a position they've struggled to find top-tier production from for years. On top of his on-field contributions, Diggs also blossomed into a vocal leader in the locker room.

As vital as Diggs was to that run, the NFL is a cruel business that doesn't rest on the laurels of last year. Instead, it's centered around what you can do for the team today and tomorrow as opposed to yesterday. When you realize that reality, Diggs suddenly finds himself on unstable ground as it relates to his job security in Foxborough for 2026.

Last March, New England inked Diggs to a three-year, $63.5 million contract. Over the next two seasons, Diggs is currently set to see his base salary increase from $2.9 million in 2025 to $20.6 million in 2026 and 2027. His salary cap number also jumps from $10.5 million last year to $26.5 million in each of the next two seasons. That's an awfully large number for the Patriots to put into a receiver that is entering his age-33 season in 2026.

Moreover, the team could clear $16.8 million (with $9.7 million in dead cap) this offseason if they release him before June 1. They'd also have $22.5 million in additional space in 2027, along with a $4 million dead cap charge.

Year Salary Cap Number Cap savings if released (pre-June 1) Dead money 2026 $26.5 million $16.8 million $9.7 million 2027 $26.5 million $22.5 million $4 million

Further complicating the matter is Diggs' current off-the-field issues, recently pleading not guilty to charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery stemming from an alleged dispute with his former personal chef.

Currently, the Patriots are slated to have roughly $40.5 million in salary cap space this offseason, according to Over The Cap. If you add the cap savings of a possible Diggs release, New England would have about $57.3 million to play with, which would be the seventh-highest in the league. That would be plenty of room to address various needs across the roster, along with possibly finding a suitable, more long-term replacement for Diggs atop the receiver depth chart.

Could the Patriots retain Stefon Diggs for 2026?

Stefon Diggs NE • WR • #8 TAR 102 REC 85 REC YDs 1013 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

It's certainly possible that the Patriots simply decide to keep Diggs at his current rate and as their top receiver for 2026. Considering he'll be another year removed from his ACL tear, there's even a case that Diggs could be even better next season, albeit another year older.

However, that $20.6 million in base salary could prove to be a sticking point for the organization. If they want to trim that down to a more palatable number, it could very well be the driving force to a divorce. After all, why would Diggs take any sort of paycut or alteration to his deal after a highly productive season, along with being a key leader in the locker room?

The Patriots could keep the receiver room as-is for 2026, but it did become clear throughout the playoff run that the offense is still lacking a true No. 1 option in the passing game. For instance, Diggs had just three catches for 37 yards in the loss to Seattle in Super Bowl LX, and averaged just 27.5 receiving yards per game during the postseason. Needing an upgrade doesn't necessarily mean that Diggs needs to be shown the door, but filling out the rest of the roster, along with adding a long-term receiving piece for Maye, could prove to be the fork in the road for Diggs' tenure.

Where could Stefon Diggs end up if he's released?

If New England were to release Diggs to clear space this offseason, he wouldn't lack for suitors. Let's identify five landing spots that could make sense:

Denver Broncos

Denver has been on the hunt for another pass catcher to complement Courtland Sutton, and Diggs could fit the bill. In fact, Diggs revealed during Super Bowl week that he nearly signed with the Broncos when he was a free agent last offseason due to his affinity for Sean Payton and familiarity with offensive coordinator Davis Webb. Denver is projected to have just about $28.6 million in space this offseason, so the financial component could prove to be a sticking point, but he would be a strong addition to a team that was just in the AFC Championship.

Tennessee Titans

No team has more money to spend this offseason than the Titans, sitting with about $103.5 million. Tennessee has needs all over the roster, and that includes giving Cam Ward some more weapons as he steps into Year 2. The team could see how much Diggs helped Drake Maye blossom into an MVP candidate during his second season and bring him on in hopes of working similar magic with Ward. There's also a strong familiarity here between Diggs and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who coached him in Buffalo.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are sitting in a favorable position this offseason. While the 2025 campaign wasn't as productive as they would have imagined after they were ousted by New England during Wild Card Weekend, a lot of their issues were injury-related. Justin Herbert was under siege because both his starting tackles, Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, were out for the season. When they return to full strength for 2026, Herbert will have better protection. With him slated to have more time to throw, L.A. now needs to look into improving the pass catchers around him. The team brought back Keenan Allen, and the veteran ended up leading the team with 122 targets. Allen, who will turn 34 this offseason, is set to be a free agent, so his future with the team is uncertain, opening the door for a possible Diggs addition. The Chargers also have $82.9 million in cap space at the moment, third-highest in the league.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are about to see Kendrick Bourne and Jauan Jennings become free agents this offseason. The team is also going to move on from Brandon Aiyuk in some capacity, which leaves the cupboard bare at the receiver position outside of Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson. With $41.2 million in projected space, Diggs is a logical veteran target for Kyle Shanahan's offense, and the receiver does fit their win-now window as they look to compete for a Super Bowl appearance once the rest of the roster gets fully healthy.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh has questions at quarterback as they figure out if Aaron Rodgers will come back for 2026, but they also need to add more receiving weapons for whoever will be under center. DK Metcalf proved to be a solid addition last offseason, but the Steelers got next to nothing from the rest of the receiver room. Metcalf led the team with 850 yards receiving, while the next most-productive wide receiver was Calvin Austin III with 372 yards receiving. Diggs would slot in as an ideal No. 2 option in Mike McCarthy's offense.