New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs pleaded not guilty to charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery during an appearance in court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Friday. Diggs, who participated in New England's loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 60 less than a week ago, was allowed to leave without paying any bail.

Diggs was also ordered to stay away from his former personal chef, who accused him of assault in December. Diggs is due in court April 1 for a pre-trial hearing.

The woman who was working as Diggs' private chef initially filed charges on Dec. 22. She told police that Diggs entered her bedroom and smacked her after they discussed money he owed her.

She also said that she attempted to push Diggs away and Diggs tried to choke her by placing his elbow around her neck. Additionally, the woman claims that Diggs' assistant tried to get her to sign a nondisclosure agreement before she received her payment.

"The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs," the Patriots said in a statement in December. "Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

Diggs just finished his first season with the Patriots after he signed a three-year contract worth $63.5 million in March. Though he had just three catches for 37 yards in the Super Bowl, he was one of New England quarterback Drake Maye's favorite targets in 2025, as he finished the regular season with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.