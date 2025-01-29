The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are set to meet in Super Bowl LIX, the second time in three years the two powerhouses will compete for the Lombardi Trophy. The Chiefs emerged victorious with a last-second field goal in one of the most thrilling Super Bowls ever, setting the stage for an epic rematch in New Orleans.

With the Super Bowl set for Feb. 9, let's overreact to some early storylines from the game and determine if they are overreactions or reality.

The Eagles are a better team than the one that took the field in Super Bowl LVII

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Eagles were a juggernaut heading into their last Super Bowl matchup with the Chiefs, destroying opponents in the playoffs and having a top-five offense and defense in the NFL. That team had weaknesses on the interior of the defensive line (played three 30-plus-year-olds in Fletcher Cox, Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh) and a susceptible special teams unit at punter (Arryn Siposs), punt and kick coverage.

The Chiefs exploited that in Super Bowl LVII, but the Eagles have significantly improved in those areas. Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Milton Williams man the interior of the defensive line and Braden Mann has been a massive upgrade over Siposs. The kick and punt coverage is also in the upper half of the league and has been massive in changing the game for the Eagles this postseason.

Philadelphia also has Saquon Barkley at running back and Zack Baun at linebacker, both All-Pros and arguably the best at their positions this year. Not to mention the youth moment at defensive line and in the secondary with their high draft picks over the last three years.

This is a more talented Eagles roster than the one that faced the Chiefs two years ago. They are better.

The Chiefs are a worse team than the one that took the field in Super Bowl LVII

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Chiefs are going for a three-peat for a reason. They are still a talented roster with one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in Patrick Mahomes and one of the greatest coaches ever in Andy Reid. Besides Mahomes and Reid, the Chiefs have continued to win because of the impact players general manager Brett Veach has drafted over the past three years.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie and pass rusher George Karlaftis are franchise cornerstones on defense and keep getting better. Same with center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy is a key piece on the offense and Rashee Rice was huge in winning the Super Bowl last year (currently on injured reserve). The Chiefs also have reliable veterans at pass catcher in DeAndre Hopkins and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Of course, Travis Kelce is one of the best playoff performers ever.

The Chiefs are still loaded. Don't let the weaknesses on the offensive line fool you.

Saquon Barkley is having the greatest season by any player ever

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

This can change if the Eagles win the Super Bowl, which would be the cherry on top for Barkley's historic season in Philadelphia. Barkley is 30 yards away from passing Terrell Davis for the most rushing yards in a season (including playoffs) and 3 yards away from passing Davis for the most yards from scrimmage in a season (including playoffs).

Barkley can be the first player to rush for 2,500 yards in a season and the first rushing champion (he rushed for 2,005 yards) to win the league rushing title and the Super Bowl since Davis in 1998. He also appears to be a lock for Offensive Player of the Year and is an MVP finalist (which is essentially a quarterback award now).

Jerry Rice had 22 receiving touchdowns in 12 games in 1987, but no Super Bowl. Jim Brown had 1,863 rushing yards in 14 games and his team missed the playoffs. Peyton Manning threw for 55 touchdowns in 2013 and lost in the Super Bowl. Dan Marino threw for 49 touchdowns in 1984 and lost in the Super Bowl.

If Barkley and the Eagles win the Super Bowl, he'll have the greatest season for any player in history.

Chiefs let tackle situation could cost team the Super Bowl

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Chiefs left tackle situation has been in flux all year, starting with the battle between Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris. Neither of them panned out as Kansas City was trying to figure out which player would emerge throughout the year, which led to the Chiefs signing D.J. Humphries in November.

Humphries has played just two snaps in the playoffs, as Joe Thuney has played left tackle in his absence. Thuney has been good switching positions, but the Chiefs are weaker on the interior of the line if he's at tackle and Mike Caliendo is at left guard. Carter and Williams could feast in the Super Bowl if Thuney is at left tackle, even if he's the best option.

This is the mismatch the Eagles must exploit.

Jake Elliott's kicking woes could cost Eagles the Super Bowl

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Elliott never missed a field goal in the postseason, until Sunday's NFC Championship game. He missed a 54-yard kick to fall to 1 of 8 from 50+ yards this season, the real struggle behind Elliott's helter-skelter 2024 season. Elliott hasn't made a kick of longer than 44 yards this postseason (and that was in the driving snow) while hitting just 9 of 12 extra points attempts.

Kicking in Lincoln Financial Field is tough, but this has been a season-long struggle for Elliott. He's been clutch in the playoffs and the Super Bowl before, but the Eagles need him to hit all his extra points and field goal attempts in the Super Bowl if they are going to win.

The Eagles likely don't want to have to rely on Elliott kicking a 50-plus-yard field goal for a go-ahead kick or to win the Super Bowl. The way Elliott has been kicking, it might cost Philadelphia a championship.