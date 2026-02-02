After being two of the five winningest franchises of the 2010s, the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks are back on the grandest stage, facing off in Super Bowl LX. Super Bowl week kicks off with Monday's "Opening Night" festivities and runs all the way through Sunday night, when one team will lift the Lombardi Trophy and the other will go home having been so close yet so far.

Here are 60 things to know for the 60th Super Bowl.

Gameday details

1. Super Bowl LX is on Sunday, Feb. 8.

2. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

3. The game is being held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

4. This is the second time Levi's Stadiums has hosted the Super Bowl. The other was 10 years ago -- Super Bowl 50 -- when the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10.

5. This is the 14th Super Bowl held in the state of California. Only Florida (17) has hosted more often.

How to watch, live stream

6. NBC will broadcast Super Bowl LX, with Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Chris Collinsworth (color commentary) in the broadcast booth. Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung will serve as sideline reporters, and Terry McAulay is the expert rules analyst.

7. This is Tirico's first time on the call for a Super Bowl; it is Collinsworth's sixth time.

8. NBC is also available to stream, including on smart TVs ...

9. The game can also be streamed on Peacock.

10. A live stream is also available for mobile devices via NFL+.

Patriots vs. Seahawks Super Bowl overview

11. The Patriots are appearing in their 12th Super Bowl, most of any franchise. In fact, no other team has more than eight appearances. New England is looking for its seventh Super Bowl win, which would pass the Pittsburgh Steelers for most all-time.

12. Ten of New England's 12 Super Bowl appearances have come since 2000. No other team has appeared in more than five Super Bowls over that span.

13. New England is the first team to make the Super Bowl after losing 13 or more games the season before.

14. The Seahawks are in their fourth third Super Bowl, with all three previous appearances coming since 2006. They are 1-2 all-time in Super Bowls.

15. Super Bowl LX is a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, a thrilling matchup that saw Malcolm Butler intercept Russell Wilson at the goal line in the waning moments. The Patriots, who were down 10 with under eight minutes to go, won, 28-24.

16. Tom Brady won Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 328 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Brady's touchdown passes went to Brandon LaFell, Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman.

17. This is the 10th Super Bowl rematch in NFL history. The winner of the first meeting is 6-3 in the second meeting.

18. The Patriots went 14-3 and won the AFC East, ending the Buffalo Bills' five-year streak of division crowns. New England was the No. 2 seed in the AFC, behind the Denver Broncos.

19. The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3 in the wild card round, the Houston Texans 18-16 in the divisional round and the Denver Broncos 10-7 in the AFC Championship Game.

20. The Seahawks went 14-3 and won the NFC West, their first division title since 2020. Seattle was the No. 1 seed in the NFC, earning the coveted first-round bye and home-field advantage.

21. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers, 41-6, in the divisional round and the Los Angeles Rams, 31-27, in the NFC Championship Game.

22. This is the only Super Bowl since the 1970 AFL-NFL Merger in which both teams ranked in the top four in regular-season scoring offense and regular-season scoring defense.

23. This is the first Super Bowl matchup since 1981 (49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals) to feature two teams that had preseason Super Bowl odds of 50-1 or longer.

Super Bowl history

24. The Patriots' last Super Bowl win came at the end of the 2018 season, in Super Bowl LIII, when they beat the Rams 13-3. As the score indicates, it was a defensive battle, with Bill Belichick's defense limiting Jared Goff to 19 of 38 passing for 229 yards and one interception (by Stephon Gilmore). Goff also took four sacks. Julian Edelman won MVP with 10 catches for 141 yards.

25. The Patriots also appeared in the two Super Bowls before that. They lost in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles, 41-33, when Eagles quarterback Nick Foles threw for three touchdowns and caught another. Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 505 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

26. The year before, the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, famously overcoming a 28-3 deficit. Brady threw for 466 yards (which was the Super Bowl record until he broke it a year later) and two touchdowns. James White ran for a touchdown to make it 28-26, Atlanta, with under one minute left, and Brady caught a touchdown pass from Edelman to force overtime. White ran for a touchdown on the opening drive of the extra session to complete the comeback.

27. The Patriots also appeared in Super Bowl XLIX (beat Seahawks), Super Bowl XLVI (lost to New York Giants), Super Bowl XLII (lost to Giants), Super Bowl XXIX (beat Eagles), Super Bowl XXXVII (beat Panthers), Super Bowl XXXVI (beat Rams), Super Bowl XXXI (lost to Green Bay Packers) and Super Bowl XX (lost to Chicago Bears).

28. The Seahawks' last Super Bowl win came at the end of the 2013 season, in Super Bowl XLVIII, when they beat the Broncos 43-8. The Seahawks got a safety on the first play from scrimmage when Manny Ramirez's snap to Peyton Manning went awry, and they never looked back. Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith had a 69-yard interception return for a touchdown as well as a fumble recovery, Percy Harvin had a kickoff return touchdown, and Wilson threw two touchdown passes.

29. As previously mentioned, the Seahawks also lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX. Seattle's only other Super Bowl appearance came at the end of the 2005 season, in Super Bowl XL, in which they lost to the Steelers 21-10. Despite out-gaining Pittsburgh 396-339, Seattle lost, with Josh Brown missing two field goals and a Matt Hasselbeck interception leading to a trick-play touchdown pass from Antwaan Randle El to Super Bowl MVP Hines Ward.

Patriots stars to watch

30. Drake Maye could leave the Bay Area not only as a Super Bowl champion, but as an MVP, too. The breakout second-year quarterback is in a tight race with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for the league's top individual honor, and awards will be announced Thursday. Maye led the NFL in completion percentage (72%) and yards per attempt (8.9), becoming just the 10th quarterback to lead both categories in the same season. At 23, he is trying to become the youngest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl, and for all the great passing numbers, he is a terrific athlete who can make defenses pay with his legs, too.

31. Stefon Diggs -- part of the Patriots' massive free-agent class -- had 85 receptions for 1,013 yards. He isn't as much of a big play threat as he once was, but he remains an excellent route runner with terrific, strong hands, as shown on a contested touchdown catch against the Texans in the playoffs. He will be crucial against the Seahawks' talented secondary.

32. Though rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson was more ballyhooed entering the season, Rhamondre Stevenson had a strong bounce-back campaign and has been excellent in the postseason with 280 yards from scrimmage. A capable pass catcher who can run physically between the tackles, Stevenson will split time with Henderson.

33. Left tackle Will Campbell will be under a microscope in the Super Bowl, having struggled in the postseason so far. According to Pro Football Focus, Campbell has allowed three sacks and 10 quarterback hits in three postseason games.

34. Defensive lineman Milton Williams -- the gem of New England's free-agent class -- had two sacks in the wild card round against the Chargers. He's a crucial part of New England's run defense. Williams has two sacks for the Eagles in last year's Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

35. Christian Gonzalez picked off Jarrett Stidham to seal the Patriots' trip to the Super Bowl and has been outstanding this season after being a second-team All-Pro selection last year.

36. Gonzalez's fellow cornerback, Carlton Davis III, has perhaps been even better. Davis picked off C.J. Stroud twice in the divisional round and was PFF's No. 17-graded cornerback this season. He is especially good against the run, too.

Seahawks stars to watch

37. Sam Darnold is looking to become the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl after playing for at least five different teams. After starting his career with the New York Jets, he bounced around with the Panthers and 49ers before a breakout 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings. Now in Seattle, Darnold has shown the ability to distribute the ball all over the place and take what the defense gives him. Most importantly, he has zero playoff turnovers after an NFL-high 20 in the regular season.

38. Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards in the regular season, and he had 10 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown in the NFC Championship Game. Both smooth and explosive, Smith-Njigba is the fifth player to lead the NFL in receiving yards and make the Super Bowl in the same season; each of the previous four won the Super Bowl.

39. Kenneth Walker III has 256 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in two playoff games. Walker has video game-like tackle breaking abilities, and he has the explosiveness to rip off a big play out of nowhere. With Zach Charbonnet (ACL) out, Walker could see a big workload.

40. There are plenty of stars to mention in the Seahawks' terrific defense, but starting with Devon Witherspoon seems like a worthwhile endeavor. PFF's top-graded cornerback, Witherspoon is a physical force against the run and the pass and was a second-team All-Pro selection. He sets the tone for the defense as a whole.

41. Defensive tackle Leonard Williams tied with fellow interior standout Byron Murphy II and edge defender Uchenna Nwosu for the team lead in sacks (seven). Williams was a second-team All-Pro selection, and he can absolutely destroy opponents' game plans with interior pressure and run-stopping ability.

42. After a long, productive career with the Dallas Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence joined the Seahawks this season and has been terrific with six sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumbles recovered, two of which he returned for touchdowns. Lawrence was PFF's No. 2 edge defender against the run.

43. Running the show in the middle of the outstanding Seattle defense is Ernest Jones IV, a second-team All-Pro who had five interceptions and was a second-team All-Pro selection. He was the first linebacker with 125 tackles and five interceptions in a season in a dozen years.

44. Don't sleep on the third phase of the game: Rashid Shaheed has two kick return touchdowns and a punt return touchdown since joining Seattle midseason.

Key questions

45. Can the Patriots protect Maye, and can Maye protect the ball? Maye has taken five sacks in each of his three games this postseason, and the Seahawks won't make it easy for him to avoid another day full of negative plays. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald dials up a variety of different schemes and pressure looks, and his ultra-aggressive, speedy defense can wreak havoc on any protection plan. Maye has six fumbles (three lost) this postseason, too, which is most of any player.

46. Can the Seahawks protect Darnold, and can Darniold protect the ball? Eight of Darnold's interceptions this season came when he was pressured. New England has the highest pressure rate in the NFL this postseason at 52%. For comparison's sake, the highest pressure rate during the regular season was 45% (by the Minnesota Vikings). Seattle has strong bookend tackles, but the interior offensive line is gettable, meaning Williams and Christian Barmore could have chances.

47. Can Maye make the Seahawks pay deep? Maye had 35 completions at least 20 yards downfield this regular season, second behind Stafford. It takes something very special to produce a big play against Seattle's defense, but Maye has shown he can be special before, and perhaps on a play here or there, he can take advantage of Seattle's aggressiveness.

48. Do special teams play a big role? The Seahawks have used great special teams play to their advantage this postseason. Shaheed's game-opening kickoff return touchdown sparked a divisional-round rout of San Francisco, and a week later, a Rams muffed punt led to a Seattle touchdown. Plus, kicker Jason Myers was one of the NFL's best this year. Overall, Seattle was third in special teams expected points added this season; New England was 18th.

Injuries to monitor

49. Maye is dealing with a right shoulder injury and an illness, and he did not practice Friday. The bigger injury issues for New England, though, figure to be linebackers Harold Landry III (knee) and Robert Spillane (ankle), both of whom didn't practice Friday. Landry did not play in the AFC Championship Game either.

50. The Seahawks are less injured, though tackle Charles Cross (foot) didn't practice Friday. His potential backup, Amari Kight (knee), is doubtful. Darnold has been dealing with an oblique issue throughout the postseason, but he has played through it.

Super Bowl odds

51. The Patriots are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. However, underdogs have won three straight Super Bowls (tied for the longest streak ever) and have covered in five straight Super Bowls (longest streak ever).

52. The 4.5-point spread is tied for the largest in a Super Bowl in the last 15 years.

53. The total of 45.4 is the smallest in a Super Bowl since Super Bowl 50 (Panthers vs. Broncos).

54. Darnold (+120) has the shortest odds to win Super Bowl MVP, followed by Maye (+235), Smith-Njigba (+550) and Walker (+650). No one else is within +2500.

Super Bowl performers, miscellaneous notes

56. The Patriots will wear white jerseys and white pants, a combination they've never worn in the Super Bowl. They're 4-2 in the Super Bowl when they wear white jerseys. The Seahawks will be in navy blue jerseys and pants. They're 0-2 in Super Bowls when wearing this combination. Over the past 21 years, the team wearing white has gone 16-5, but they've lost two straight.

57. Ahead of the game, Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem. Brandi Carlisle will sing "America the Beautiful," and Coco Jones will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

58. Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show.

59. Shawn Smith is the Super Bowl LX referee, his first time refereeing a Super Bowl.

60. You can follow all of CBS Sports' Super Bowl week coverage here.