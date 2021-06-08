The 2021 season could be disastrous for the Houston Texans, as the franchise is mired in a rebuild that didn't need to happen and the franchise quarterback facing an uncertain future. Watson may not even play this year due to an ongoing off-the-field issue -- as he's facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct (Watson also asked to be traded prior to the civil lawsuits).

The Texans still have David Johnson at running back and Brandin Cooks at wide receiver, while adding Phillip Lindsay and Mark Ingram in the offseason to improve the running game. What will Houston do at quarterback if Watson can't play? Tyrod Taylor is expected to be the starter if Watson doesn't return, but third-round pick Davis Mills could give Taylor a run for the starting job if he struggles. Houston has a strong offensive line led by two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and acquired Marcus Cannon in an offseason trade with the New England Patriots.

Houston was one of the more active teams in free agency, signing linebackers Christian Kirksey, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Jordan Jenkins and Kamu Grugier-Hill, along with cornerbacks Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas, and Terrance Mitchell -- all to improve a defense that allowed the third-most rushing touchdowns and the most rushing yards in the league last year (along with the fewest interceptions). They also acquired Shaq Larson from the Miami Dolphins in an offseason trade in an effort to replace J.J. Watt, who the team released to begin the offseason.

While the 2021 season doesn't look promising for the Texans, there may be players on the roster to build upon over the next several years. As the dog days of summer get underway, let's take a look at the Texans depth chart and how new head coach David Culley attempts to shape his roster.

Note: Asterisks denote rookies.

Offense

Let's assume Watson does happen to play Week 1-- this offense looks a lot better on paper. Watson was a top-three quarterback in the league last year and adds an improved run game with Johnson, Ingram, and Lindsay leading the way. This depth chart has two running backs listed as the starters in Johnson and Ingram (two running backs with different styles), but Lindsay can easily become the No. 1 running back in this rotation.

Cooks and Cobb are the top two pass-catching options, as the Texans will miss the deep-ball ability of Will Fuller. Coutee will get the first crack at one of the starting receiver spots, but will be challenged by Collins -- a third-round pick who averaged 19.7 yards per catch at Michigan last season. Theoretically, Collins could emerge as a starter as the season goes on. Look for a two tight end set with Akins and Brown, as the position improved with with addition of Jordan. He could emerge as the starter later in the year.

The offensive line has seemingly improved if Cannon plays guard. The tackle spots are solidified between Tunsil and Howard, so Cannon will have to move inside opposite of Britt (left guard). Houston's offensive line cut four players that started three games last season and needed to improve a unit that's set on running the ball.

If Watson doesn't return -- Taylor is the starting quarterback to open the year. He can make up to $12.5 million in 2021 for a reason.

Defense

Note: John Reid is the primary slot cornerback and Tavier Thomas is the backup.

The Texans have been running a 3-4 defense for a decade, but that's going to change under new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith and his Tampa-2 scheme. Lawson was brought over for the roster turnover, needing to improve a pass rush that recorded the fourth-fewest pressures in the NFL last year. Omenihu lines up at the other defensive end spot, as the Texans will need to rely on those two to carry the defensive line with the lack of interior presence.

Houston has depth at linebacker, which should be a competition all summer. Cunningham could easily play MIKE, but Grugier-Hill has been a solid coverage linebacker with the Eagles and Dolphins. Mercilus could line up on the line, clearing the way for Kirksey to emerge as a starter. The Texans linebackers will have a lot of responsibility this year in a 4-3 scheme, so depth will be paramount.

Houston had the fewest turnovers in the league last year and will need to be better in order to compete. Johnson played a lot of cornerback in his rookie season and is still transiting to safety. This group is athletic enough to make plays, and adding Smith as defensive coordinator could be the key to unleashing this unit. King and Mitchell should be in the mix for starting jobs as camp opens.