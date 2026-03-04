The Kansas City Chiefs are set to trade All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams as the headliner of a blockbuster deal, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The teams agreed to a trade that sends four draft picks to Kansas City. The Chiefs will receive the No. 29 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, along with a fifth-round pick, a sixth-round pick and a 2027 third-rounder.

McDuffie was set to enter the final season of his contract after the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option. Instead of committing to a long-term extension, general manager Brett Veach is sending him to the Rams, who are expected to sign him to a new deal. McDuffie would have earned $13.6 million with the Chiefs in 2026.

When McDuffie signs his contract extension with the Rams, he's expected to become the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, per NFL Media. The Colts' Sauce Gardner currently holds that title at $30.1 million per year.

McDuffie, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, excelled over his first four years in the NFL and was a key contributor to the Chiefs' Super Bowl teams as a rookie and second-year standout. He made 55 starts in Kansas City and defended at least seven passes in each season. He also forced five fumbles in 2023 and recorded three interceptions over the last two years.

This is the ninth time in the last 10 years the Rams have traded their own first-round pick. The only time they used their pick over the past decade was in 2024 when they selected Jared Verse. The Chiefs now have picks No. 9 and No. 29 in the first round of April's draft.

The trade cannot become official until the new league year starts at 4 p.m. ET on March 11.

Why McDuffie trade makes sense for Rams

With the trade, the Rams pick up a plug-and-play star in their secondary who could help in their pursuit of at least one more Super Bowl during the Matthew Stafford era. This year could be the final season of the reigning NFL MVP's career, so the Rams are expected to go all-in to maximize their chances for a deep postseason run. SoFi Stadium will host Super Bowl 61 in what would be a de facto home game for the Rams if they reach it.

The secondary is the position group Los Angeles figures to prioritize most this offseason. The McDuffie acquisition is the first step toward reconstructing a pass defense that ranked No. 22 in yards allowed last year, and it fills one cornerback spot with the other starting job still in flux. Depth also remains a concern, as the Rams have four pending free agent cornerbacks on their roster.

Why McDuffie trade makes sense for Chiefs

The Chiefs are once again moving on from a standout in favor of draft capital. Four years ago, they made a similar move by sending Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five picks. Two years ago, it was L'Jarius Sneed who got shipped out of town on an expiring deal.

This is the latest salary-shedding move for the Chiefs in an offseason that requires significant work to get under the cap. Kansas City entered 2026 more than $57 million over the cap and, before the trade, still needed to clear more than $14 million in effective cap space, per Over The Cap. The team has been performing financial gymnastics over the past month and notably restructured Patrick Mahomes' contract for the fourth consecutive season.

How McDuffie trade impacts free agency plans for Chiefs, Rams

The Rams now have one less spot to fill in free agency. Cornerback will remain an area of emphasis, though, especially if any of their potential departures at the position come to fruition. Cobie Durant, Roger McCreary, Ahkello Witherspoon and Derion Kendrick will all become unrestricted free agents next week.

Kansas City could also enter next season with two new starting cornerbacks, as Jaylen Watson is scheduled to hit free agency. With McDuffie off the depth chart, this is suddenly one of the Chiefs' most pressing positions of need. Financial inflexibility could limit their ability to replace those departures with top talent, though.

How McDuffie trade impacts draft plans for Chiefs, Rams

By NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards

Cornerback had been a primary need for the Rams, but with another first-round pick at their disposal, courtesy of the Falcons, they can still address offensive tackle, wide receiver or another position of need.

For the Chiefs, they were already in unfamiliar territory with a pick inside the top 10, but now have a second pick on Thursday night to address areas of need. Kansas City historically addresses the cornerback position on Days 2 and 3, but does have options at No. 29 should it go that route: Tennessee's Colton Hood, Clemson's Aveion Terrell, South Carolina's Brandon Cisse and others. Running back, offensive tackle and the defensive line are other potential positions of focus for Kansas City.