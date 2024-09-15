Two AFC squads looking to bounce back from poor Week 1 showings face off this Sunday, as the Tennessee Titans host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. Robert Saleh's team is on a short week following their Monday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers, 32-19. Jordan Mason eviscerated New York's defense, rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown while the 49ers put together eight straight scoring drives.

As for the Titans, their Week 1 loss was much more tragic. Up 17-0 on the Chicago Bears in the first half, Tennessee gave up 24 unanswered points -- including a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, and one of the worst pick-sixes you'll ever see from quarterback Will Levis. The second-year signal-caller's play has been a hot topic in Nashville this week, so he is hoping to put together a winning performance in front of his home fans.

Let's break down this Week 2 AFC showdown. First, here's how you can watch the game:

How to watch



Date: Sunday, Sep. 15 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, TN)

Channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Jets -3.5 O/U 41

Trends

Titans lead the all-time series vs. the Jets 25-20-1 (including postseason)



The Jets have won three out of their last four vs. the Titans

Aaron Rodgers is 2-3 all-time vs. the Titans, and 0-2 at Nissan Stadium

The Jets are 3-17 in September over the last seven seasons. It's the worst mark in the NFL over that span

The Jets have covered in four straight games vs. the Titans, and 10 out of the last 12. But are 0-3-1 ATS in their last four games as favorites

The Under has hit in 15 out of the last 21 games for the Titans

When the Jets have the ball

It's one of the more underrated chess matches of Week 2: Rodgers vs. Dennard Wilson. The new Titans defensive coordinator had a spectacular showing in the season opener vs. Chicago. However, game-planning for a rookie quarterback making his first career start is very different from game-planning for the most experienced quarterback in the game.

If you checked the NFL total defense stats after Week 1, it's the Titans who rank No. 1, as they allowed 148 total yards vs. the Bears. The secondary excelled in quickly stopping the screens and short stuff that headlined Shane Waldron's game plan, as the Titans wanted to force Caleb Williams to beat them deep -- and he was unable to. Rodgers on the other hand can beat you deep, with Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard. But L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie present formidable matchups. Then, there's safety/linebacker/nickel Jamal Adams, who will be making his 2024 debut in a revenge game against his former team.

It's Breece Hall who may be the bell cow for the Jets offense this week -- especially if the conditions are wet. The versatile running back that ranked fourth in the NFL in scrimmage yards last year racked up 93 total yards, scored one touchdown and fumbled once last week against the 49ers.

Time of possession will also be an X-factor for the Jets. New York possessed the ball for 21:20 vs. San Francisco. That's the lowest time of possession in any of Rodgers' 246 career starts, including playoffs. Keep an eye on this new-look Jets offensive line as well, which will have to handle the budding dynamic duo of T'Vondre Sweat and Jeffery Simmons. Can they pave running lanes for Hall, and keep the relatively immobile Rodgers upright.

When the Titans have the ball

Tony Pollard TEN • RB • #20 Att 16 Yds 82 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

We could discuss the DeAndre Hopkins MCL injury, Levis' lack of chemistry with Calvin Ridley or the poor play of the offensive line here, but I'm of the firm belief Sunday's offensive game plan will be headlined by Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. If Levis doesn't turn the ball over while the defense plays a game like they did last Sunday, Tennessee can win relying on its two backs.

The Jets allowed 180 rushing yards to the 49ers in Week 1. They have allowed 127.1 rushing yards per game since the start of last season. This defense missed 18 tackles in Week 1 (most in the NFL), and they've missed the seventh-most tackles in the NFL since the start of last season (167). Expect head coach and offensive play caller Brian Callahan to utilize Pollard and Spears as both runners and receivers.

Pollard was the best offensive player for the Titans last week, as he rushed 16 times for 82 yards and a touchdown, and added 12 yards receiving on three catches. As for Spears, he received just eight touches on offense in Week 1. That was a number considered low to both fans and coach Callahan, who told reporters this week he wants to get Spears going, and "make that division of labor probably a little closer to equal." Spears' 838 scrimmage yards last year ranked No. 10 among all rookies.

Pollard and Spears combined for just seven of Levis' 19 passing completions in Week 1, but get ready for some screens Week 2.

Prediction

It's not the most ideal situation for Rodgers having to play two road games on a short week, but it's hard to imagine the Jets going down 0-2 here. This defense will be motivated to put the San Francisco showing behind them, and Rodgers should look less rusty in his second start of the year.

The spread is another question, because I can see the Titans covering four points, and losing by a field goal. Especially if the weather is not ideal. I originally wanted to fade the general public by having this contest a little more high-scoring, but with the remnants of Hurricane Francine potentially attending the game, I'll be dropping the total from my initial final score prediction.

Projected score: Jets (-3.5) 17-13 over Titans