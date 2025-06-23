Unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the NFL often spark waves of "No Fun League" jeers, mocking the league's celebration penalties and their sometimes strict nature. Eight-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan said when asked about the "dumbest rule" in the NFL that the excessive celebration limits are too restrictive and that players should be allowed to taunt their opponents after making big plays.

The league pulled back on some of its celebration rules in 2017 after endless scrutiny, but some barriers remain in place. While group celebrations and the use of the ball as a prop are now allowed, anything portraying violence or taunting is still subject to a potential penalty or fine.

"For the fans, I think it's the excessive celebration," Jordan said at Fanatics Fest. "Like, boy, if you don't let them celebrate — they scored a touchdown, they dragged three defenders on their back. I get a sack off a quarterback; give me five seconds. In fact, put the spotlight on me. I'm gonna hit the levels, I'm gonna hit one of these (motions), in fact, I'm gonna kick him while he's down and I'm gonna go about my way. But, like, let us celebrate. It's OK to taunt. Bring back taunting. Let me talk my s---."

Jordan has had countless opportunities to celebrate throughout his outstanding 14-year career with the New Orleans Saints. The veteran pass rusher posted double-digit sack totals in six seasons and boasts 160 tackles for loss, including 121.5 sacks, for his career.

Last season, multiple players received penalties for portraying violence in their celebrations. Anything from bow-and-arrow displays to finger guns to brandishing imaginary weapons can draw flags for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Jordan is not alone with his gripes with the NFL's celebration policies. Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce said last season, after New York Jets receiver Allen Lazard received a penalty for pointing finger guns in the direction of a first down, that the crackdown is getting out of hand.

"This is just getting ridiculous,' Kelce said on the "New Heights" podcast. "I just think it's too much, man. It's too much, and it's affecting the game in the wrong way. I get the guys gotta play by the rules and stuff like that. I don't want to get the NFL on my ass for saying something, but I just think this is too far."

The years prior to the 2017 relaxation on celebrations featured countless penalties and fines. According to ESPN, post-touchdown unsportsmanlike conduct flags increased in volume in five consecutive years to as many as 29 in 2016 before the league walked back some of its stringent policies.