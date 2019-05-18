2019 NHL Playoffs: Stanley Cup Final schedule released, will get underway May 27

The Boston Bruins don't yet know who they'll be facing in the Stanley Cup Final, but they do know that they'll be very well-rested when Game 1 gets underway later this month.

The NHL released the full schedule for the Cup Final on Friday night, announcing Game 1 would take place on May 27 in Boston. That means that the Bruins, who completed their Eastern Conference Final sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night, will have 11 days off between games.

That stretch will mark the longest gap between games for a Stanley Cup finalist in the NHL's salary cap era. The 2006 Edmonton Oilers and 2007 Ottawa Senators shared the prior record of nine days off. That much rest may not be such a great thing, as both the Oilers and Sens went on to lose in the Cup Final after their long break.

While the Bruins will likely appreciate the rest to heal up whatever injuries and ailments they may be nursing, they also have quite a lot of momentum that they'll be forced to sit on. Boston has won seven straight games heading into the Cup Final -- their longest playoff win streak since 1972.

That much rest also tends to be bad news for a hot goaltender, and Boston certainly has one of those right now. Tuukka Rask has been the team's MVP during this playoff run and he carries a .942 save percentage into the Final.

However, the Bruins could potentially meet a banged up team coming out of the Western Conference. The Blues' win in Game 4 of the West Final on Friday night guaranteed that their series with the Sharks will go at least six games deep. That series has been a physical and taxing one already, as several players have been banged up through the first four games.

Here's the full schedule for the Stanley Cup Final:

All start times Eastern

Game 1: Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. (Boston)

Game 2: Wednesday, May 29 at 8 p.m. (Boston)

Game 3: Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. (San Jose/St. Louis)

Game 4: Monday, June 3 at 8 p.m. (San Jose/St. Louis)

*Game 5: Thursday, June 6 at 8 p.m. (Boston)

*Game 6: Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. (San Jose/St. Louis)

*Game 7: Wednesday, June 12 at 8 p.m. (Boston)

*If necessary