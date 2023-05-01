The Calgary Flames have made more changes after an incredibly underwhelming 2022-23 season. On Monday, the team fired head coach Darryl Sutter. Despite some major roster turnover last offseason, the Flames were still expected to be a Stanley Cup favorite out of the Western Conference.

Instead, the team battled inconsistency and finished two points out of the final wild card spot.

John Bean, the president and CEO of CSEC, released a brief statement on the decision to fire Sutter.

"On behalf of ownership and all Calgary Flames fans, we want to thank Darryl for his cumulative years of service to the Calgary Flames and to the community at large," he said.

The Flames hired Sutter midway through the 2020-21 season, marking the beginning of his second stint with the franchise. In his most recent tenure as head coach, Sutter compiled and overall record of 103-63-28.

Under Sutter's guidance these past three seasons, the Flames managed to make the playoffs just once. In 2021-22, the team advanced to the second round before falling to the Edmonton Oilers in five games.

Sutter's firing comes several weeks after Calgary announced big changes to its front office. Immediately after the regular season ended, the Flames announced that they had "mutually parted ways" with general manager Brad Treliving.