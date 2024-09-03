The Edmonton Oilers have signed star forward Leon Draisaitl to a historic contract, the team announced on Tuesday. Drasaitl and the Oilers have agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth a total of $112 million.

Draisaitl's contract, which begins in the 2025-26 season, carries an average annual value of $14 million. That's the highest number in NHL history, beating Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews' previous high of $13.25 million.

Connor McDavid, the other half of the dynamic duo in Edmonton, carries a $12.5 million cap hit. It's fair to expect McDavid to top Draisaitl's number when his contract is up after the 2025-26 season.

There should be no question about whether Draisaitl is worth this mega contract because he has consistently proven himself to be an elite offensive weapon since breaking out in 2015-16. The former No. 3 overall pick has really elevated his game over the last six seasons as well.

Since the 2018-19 season, here is where Draisaitl ranks at or near the top of the league in every offensive category.





NHL Rank Goals 272 2nd Assists 371 3rd Points 643 2nd PP Goals 124 1st PP Points 247 2nd

It should be noted that Draisaitl's 124 power play goals in that span are 40 more than the next closest player, Steven Stamkos. Draisaitl's ability to plant himself along the goal line and rip pinpoint accurate one-timers from bad angles have made him into a force of nature on the man advantage.

Now, Draisaitl and the Oilers will be able to turn their focus toward winning a Stanley Cup after coming painfully close in 2023-24. Drasaitl contributed 10 goals and 21 assists throughout Edmonton's run, but the team fell to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Since then, the Oilers have made notable additions like Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson as they gear up to take another gigantic swing, and Draisaitl will be leading the way for the foreseeable future.