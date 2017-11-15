LOOK: U.S. Ski Team showcases 2018 Olympics uniforms
Team USA will be decked out in Spyder in PyeongChang
The U.S. Ski Team has revealed its 2018 look in PyeongChang for the Winter Olympics. The team will be wearing suits designed by Spyder come February, and the uniforms are rife with symbolism of both the team's history and drive.
According to Spyder: "Spyder launched the 'Moe' apparel collection following his Gold Medal-winning run in the 1994 Lillehammer, Norway Winter Olympics. The 2018 U.S. Ski Team Olympic uniform is modeled after this collection."
Naturally, performance is the driving force behind the designs, but Spyder wanted to do more with the aesthetic. The uniforms symbolize "the drive for greatness, the ambition to achieve gold, and the generations before us" and represents "the USA and Spyder's alpine history in the Winter Olympics," according to the brand.
For Team USA, obviously, the look is secondary, but it does look clean. The white in particular represents the country well, and these suits are a more than worthy addition to Team USA's winter catalog.
-
Aly Raisman accuses Nassar of abuse
Dr. Larry Nassar is currently facing 22 state charges in Michigan
-
Putin attacks U.S. amid doping scandal
Putin says the United States is trying to 'discredit his government' with recent allegations...
-
USA, Canada Olympic hockey unis unveiled
The new USA and Canda hockey jerseys for the 2018 Winter Olympics leave plenty to be desir...
-
Olympic torch begins journey to Seoul
The torch was lit in ancient Olympia on Tuesday and has started its long journey
-
McKayla Maroney: I was sexually abused
The Olympic champion is one of many women speaking up with the #metoo movement
-
'The Freeze' gets recruited by Team USA
The famous Braves groundsman goes fast, and Team USA took notice
Add a Comment