LOOK: U.S. Ski Team showcases 2018 Olympics uniforms

The U.S. Ski Team has revealed its 2018 look in PyeongChang for the Winter Olympics. The team will be wearing suits designed by Spyder come February, and the uniforms are rife with symbolism of both the team's history and drive.

Officially announcing the @spyderactive uniforms for the 2018 Winter Olympics. Let's do this. #USAUSAUSA 🇺🇸🥇 pic.twitter.com/GYE8PJINeQ — U.S. Ski Team (@usskiteam) November 14, 2017

According to Spyder: "Spyder launched the 'Moe' apparel collection following his Gold Medal-winning run in the 1994 Lillehammer, Norway Winter Olympics. The 2018 U.S. Ski Team Olympic uniform is modeled after this collection."

Naturally, performance is the driving force behind the designs, but Spyder wanted to do more with the aesthetic. The uniforms symbolize "the drive for greatness, the ambition to achieve gold, and the generations before us" and represents "the USA and Spyder's alpine history in the Winter Olympics," according to the brand.

For Team USA, obviously, the look is secondary, but it does look clean. The white in particular represents the country well, and these suits are a more than worthy addition to Team USA's winter catalog.