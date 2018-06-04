2018 FIFA World Cup Bracket Challenge: Proven computer simulation has surprising upset picks

The 2018 World Cup kicks off June 14 in Russia, with 32 teams vying for the trophy but fewer than half owning a realistic chance to win it all. FIFA's official site, in addition to several other outlets, is holding a bracket challenge for fans across the world, just like March Madness. You'll be able to compete against your friends, family members and colleagues by predicting the group stage results and every knockout match for the 2018 World Cup.

Before you lock in your 2018 World Cup bracket picks, you need to see what European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics -- the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful "Soccerbot" model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent!

Now, the Soccerbot, which analyzed every group fixture and potential knockout matchup, has revealed its optimal bracket, including a World Cup champion.

If you're looking for a pick that will give you a huge edge in your 2018 World Cup bracket, Sumpter's model says you should back Nigeria with confidence.

Nigeria, a team with 250-1 odds to win the World Cup, is making its sixth appearance in the FIFA World Cup. The Super Eagles have made it to the Round of 16 three times, including their last appearance at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Nigeria is paired against Argentina, Iceland and Croatia in Group D, one of the most fiercely contested groups at the 2018 World Cup.

Nigeria and Argentina have met four times in World Cup group action, with Nigeria losing all four matches. However, playing Argentina last will give Nigeria the opportunity to clinch a spot in the knockout stage before playing its final match in group play, but Nigeria will most likely need at least a draw against Croatia in the opener to have a shot.

Don't be fooled by Nigeria's tough draw -- Sumpter's model is all over the Super Eagles to advance to the knockout stage.

Another curveball: Spain rebounds from a disappointing showing in the 2014 World Cup and makes a run all the way to the semifinals.

The 2010 World Cup champion, which is making its 15th World Cup appearance in Russia, hopes the influx of young talent and veteran leadership will be the right formula to hoist the trophy for the second time in Spain's history. In fact, Sumpter's model gives Spain the third-highest percentage to win the World Cup at 15.7 percent.

