Brighton vs. Chelsea odds: Advanced Soccerbot model has strong EPL picks

Chelsea, the defending Premier League champion, travels to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (7:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Network).

Chelsea is a -213 money-line favorite, meaning you would have to wager $213 to win $100. The over-under, or total number of goals oddsmakers think will be scored, is 2.5, unchanged from the open. The reigning champs are one-goal favorites.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics, the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

Sumpter's Soccerbot reads current odds and team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches.

In its debut week on SportsLine, the model went 4-1 against the spread in its five featured English Premier League games. That was no surprise, either. In the 2.5 seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.

Among the winners: The math professor's model nailed Liverpool (+0.5 goals) vs. Manchester City and Leicester City (+1.5) at Chelsea.

Sumpter knows this is an important game for both clubs. Chelsea, which sits in fourth place in the standings, has yet to win an English Premier League game in 2018. However, the Blues have defeated the Seagulls in seven consecutive meetings.

Brighton, meanwhile, is in danger of relegation this season. The Seagulls sit in 16th place and are winless in their past four Premier League fixtures. And Brighton has picked up just one win in its past 12 Premier League games.

But just because Chelsea has had success against Brighton doesn't mean it will cover the spread or provide value on the money line, especially on the road.

Brighton has only lost one of its past 10 Premier League fixtures at home, while Chelsea has recorded just one win in its past five league games on the road.

