🏆 Cup runneth over in England and Spain

The attention was on cup competitions over the weekend and especially on Sunday, when Manchester United collected a big win over Arsenal in the FA Cup and Barcelona demolished Real Madrid to lift the Spanish Super Cup.

Arsenal exit FA Cup

Arsenal piled one poor cup result on top of another on Sunday, being eliminated by Manchester United on penalties in the third round of the FA Cup following a 1-1 draw. The weekend's game had shades of Tuesday's defeat to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup, in which the Gunners had the majority of possession and outshot the opposition by a huge margin. On Sunday, though, Arsenal also had the added benefit of playing with an extra player for half of the 120 minute match thanks to Diego Dalot's 61st minute red card.

Mikel Arteta's side, though, squandered the opportunities in front of them. They scored just one goal despite taking 26 shots and generating 3.29 expected goals, a tally that includes the penalty Martin Odegaard missed in the 70th minute. Though it is not a new problem, the last week alone has pointed out the glaring issue in Arsenal's quest to win trophies this season – they are missing a true striker. Kai Havertz has been the default choice this campaign but as James Benge writes, he might not be the right fit for the role after a less-than-ideal showing against United.

Benge: "As for Havertz, the problem, perhaps, is as above for Arsenal. Havertz is the best center forward they have and there are quite a few better than a player who initially signed on the expectation that his days leading the line were in the past. The 0.47 npxG per 90 he puts up in the Premier League is bettered by 10 players, not just the [Erling] Haalands and Mohamed Salahs but Yoane Wissa and Dominic Solanke."

The last week of poor cup results make the 13 game unbeaten run Arsenal boosted beforehand look like old news, and their recent form coupled with the mourning injury crisis means Wednesday's North London Derby comes at a perilous time for the Gunners. The odds may be in their favor considering their overall form compared to Tottenham Hotspur's, but the occasion means Arteta will likely need to find a quick fix to his attacking woes to avoid the appearance of a crisis.

Barcelona lift first trophy with manager Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick collected yet another statement win as the Barcelona manager on Sunday, beating Real Madrid 5-2 to win his first trophy with the club and reignite confidence in the team's direction under his leadership.

Though Real Madrid drew first blood with a stunning goal from Kylian Mbappe just five minutes in, Barcelona were the better side throughout and built a convincing lead quickly enough. Lamine Yamal's 22nd equalizer laid the foundation for his side to earn a 4-1 lead by the break. Raphinha completed a brace shortly after the break to give them a 5-1 lead, and though Wojciech Szczesny's 56th red card and Rodrygo's 60th minute goal complicated matters slightly, it was not enough for Real Madrid to claw their way back into the game.

Sunday's win, coupled with other commanding victories over Real Madrid and Bayern Munich earlier this season, continue to make Barcelona one of the more fascinating teams to watch in Europe. Flick might be lucky to work with a generational talent like Yamal, but with the likes of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski enjoying banner campaigns, Barcelona look revitalized after last season's ups and downs. Combined with the big wins they are collecting with little issue, they look much more convincing in the trophy hunt than Real Madrid, who got a lot wrong on Sunday and saw a recurrence of issues that have plagued them for several months now.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Top four race heats up in England



The games are (still) coming thick and fast in England, with the top four race stealing the spotlight on Tuesday as the Premier League returns after a weekend break for the FA Cup. Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are all in action on Tuesday, each playing pivotal matches that could reveal their true mettle as they aim for top spots on the table by season's end.

The Reds will travel to Nottingham Forest for a rematch of their only Premier League loss of the season, a game that feels like an anomaly during a nearly perfect campaign for Arne Slot's team so far. Despite their six point lead on second place, the last week and change has been somewhat trying for Liverpool – a draw against United and a loss at Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup have raised some questions about the sustainability of their once dominant form. A weekend of rest in a 4-0 FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley could be enough for the Reds to recharge, though a test against the defensively sturdy Forest could present another complication in their title charge.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have three wins in a row for the first time since October and are now just two points off a top four spot before traveling to Brentford on Tuesday. They have not exactly looked at their best throughout that stretch, and the winning streak goes completely hand-in-hand with favorable scheduling against Premier League bottom-dwellers Leicester City and West Ham and League Two's Salford City in the FA Cup. A game against 11th place Brentford will be a harder task, though – Pep Guardiola's side have what it takes to win such a game, but whether or not they can is still a big question mark for them.

Chelsea, meanwhile, might have a sneakily challenging task of their own Tuesday against Bournemouth. The Blues are winless in their last four league games, slipping from second place to fourth in the process, scoring just twice in that run. They will come against a surging Bournemouth, who are finding success as one of the Premier League's most direct teams. They are undefeated in their last eight league games, a stretch that includes wins over Tottenham and Manchester United, and another statement win could play a big role in their own ambitions this season. The Cherries are just three points below Chelsea and might have eyes on a top four spot of their own, making the unpredictable race for Champions League berths perhaps the most interesting narrative in England this season.

🔗 Top Stories

🔵🔴 Barcelona win Clasico: More on Sunday's edition of El Clasico, in which Barcelona demonstrated their title-winning bonafides and Real Madrid showcased all of the room for improvement they have.

🔴 Arsenal's attacking woes: Despite being in desperate need of a striker, it seems unlikely that Arsenal will line one up in the January transfer window.

👋 Walker to leave City: Pep Guardiola said veteran defender Kyle Walker has asked to leave Manchester City in order to pursue opportunities abroad.

✈️ Kvaratskhelia to PSG?: Napoli's Antonio Conte said Kvicha Kvaratskhelia hopes to leave the club, with Paris Saint-Germain leading the way as his potential landing spot.

🇫🇷 Dembele steps up: Ousmane Dembele is starting the new year on a strong note, just in time for Paris Saint-Germain's crucial UEFA Champions League games later this month.

🆕 Kings League, explained: Inside the Kings World Cup Nations Final in Turin on Sunday, where Gerard Pique's new-look vision of the game took center stage.

