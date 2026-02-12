Nate Diaz never held the BMF title he helped create. Now, he wants to come back to the UFC to claim it.

Diaz has not competed in mixed martial arts since beating Tony Ferguson in September 2022. He parlayed his success into a big-ticket boxing match with Jake Paul. More than three years after leaving the UFC, Diaz is planning a comeback.

"Let's not act like I didn't start a whole division bringing value to all these guys claiming they're it," Diaz wrote on Twitter. "I gave opportunities and put notice on the dopest fights. I got unfinished business, and I plan on going and taking what's mine ASAP. First to ever start a division and the dopest one at that."

Diaz was referencing the symbolic BMF title, currently held by Max Holloway. Diaz proposed the creation of the title, which emphasizes an elite action style, while proclaiming himself as "the baddest motherf---er in the game" at UFC 241.

"Jorge Masvidal had a good last fight," Diaz said after beating Anthony Pettis in 2019. "There are no gangsters in this game anymore. No one can get it right other than me and him. I know he's a gangster, but he's no West Coast gangster."

Diaz and Masvidal fought for the inaugural BMF title at UFC 244. The welterweight fight headlined the promotion's return to Madison Square Garden in New York City. Masvidal defeated Diaz by third-round doctor stoppage and was awarded the BMF title by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.'

Lightweights Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier fought for the vacant BMF title shortly after Masvidal retired. Gaethje knocked out Poirier with a second-round head kick to claim the title. At UFC 300, former featherweight champion Max Holloway moved up to lightweight to challenge Gaethje. Holloway claimed the BMF title with a buzzer-beater punch that was awarded CBS Sports' 2024 Knockout of the Year.

"You're welcome motherf---ers," Diaz said in his post. "I'll see you soon. I'm coming."

Expect Diaz to keep a close eye on UFC 326. On March 7, Holloway defends the BMF title against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. The numbered event, streaming exclusively on Paramount+, takes place in Las Vegas.