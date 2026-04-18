Former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns enters his UFC Fight Night main event against Mike Malott on a four-fight losing skid. If Burns has any chance of returning to a prominent spot in the welterweight division, it starts Saturday at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

Burns came up short when he challenged Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in 2021. Burns entered that fight on an impressive seven-fight winning streak. Since the loss to Usman, Burns has gone just 3-5, though against a parade of elite fighters.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Malott for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Malott is hoping to stamp his name along side those elite fighters when he brings a three-fight winning streak to the APEX. Malott's lone UFC loss came against Neil Magny in 2024.

In Malott's most recent fight, he scored a big decision win over Kevin Holland, the biggest win of his career, and one that will be eclipsed with a win over Burns.

How to watch UFC Fight Night on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, April 18

Start time: 5 p.m. ET (prelims) | 8 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

Stream: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights stream exclusively on the service for seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can also stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic fights and features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts and much more.

How much does Paramount+ cost?

There are two available plans featuring subscriptions that can be purchased monthly or annually for additional savings. UFC numbered events, UFC Fight Nights and UFC archival content are available on both plans, as is the NFL on CBS, UCL games, March Madness, the Big Ten and hundreds of other sporting events per year.

Most important: There is no additional fee to watch UFC on Paramount+ events live and/or on demand. Everything is included with the price of your subscription. Say goodbye to pay-per-view! Plus, Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. can stream events in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

What else is included on Paramount+?

Both plans allow subscribers to watch more than 40,000 episodes and movies and stream content on three devices at once, including Paramount+ originals like Landman and 1923, new release films like Top Gun: Maverick and The Naked Gun, popular and classic films like Gladiator and The Wolf of Wall Street, and the catalogs of Comedy Central (featuring South Park), Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and beyond.

What devices support Paramount+?

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UFC Fight Night card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Mike Malott -285 Gilbert Burns +230 Welterweight Charles Jourdain -135 Kyler Phillips +114 Bantamweight Mandel Nallo -170 Jai Herbert +142 Lightweight Jasmine Jasudavicius -310 Karine Silva +250 Women's flyweight Gauge Young -155

Thiago Moises +130 Lightweight



What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 327 and seven more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced through May 2026. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.