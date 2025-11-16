Benoit Saint Denis' violent path back to lightweight title contention added yet another brutal chapter on Saturday in a 15-second knockout of Beneil Dariush at UFC 322 in New York.

Saint Denis (16-3, 1 NC) put a pair of 2024 stoppage losses further in the rearview mirror by recording his third straight victory via finish by rebounding from early trouble to knock out Dariush with a perfectly timed left hand to the ear inside Madison Square Garden. The bout was contested at a catchweight of 157.2 pounds after Dariush (23-7-1) missed weight on Friday.

The native of France instantly climbed the Octagon wall and gestured to the crowd that is deserving of a shot at Ilia Topuria's 155-pound title following consecutive stoppage wins of Kyle Propelec in May and Mauricio Ruffy just two months ago.

Dariush, a 36-year-old native of Iran, briefly dropped Saint Denis in the early going with a hard calf kick. BSD also ate a flush knee to the face as he attempted to rise back up to his feet. But the left hook from Saint Denis that followed was enough to send Dariush to his third defeat over his last four fights dating back to 2023.

"I will do whatever the UFC tells me to do and will return soon," Saint Denis said after the fight.

The 29-year-old Saint Denis, who entered as the No. 13-ranked lightweight (against No. 9 Dariush) continued to show his recuperative ability following a knockout loss to Dustin Poirier in 2024 (in which BSD was battling an illness) and a TKO defeat six months later to Renato Moicano (after the cageside doctor ruled BSD couldn't continue due to a damaged eye).