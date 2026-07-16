Caitlin Clark berates official after non-call in physical loss to Valkyries: 'Can't miss calls like that'

Caitlin Clark's war with the officials continued Wednesday during the Indiana Fever's 88-75 loss to the Golden State Valkyries.

In the middle of the second quarter, Clark drove to the basket and took a hard fall after contact from Kiah Stokes. While her layup went in, no foul was called, and Clark got up limping. At the next stoppage, she berated an official, somehow escaped without a technical and went back to the locker room.

"I got kneed right in the quad, that hurts, the refs can't miss that," Clark said after the game. "Then I have to play with a contusion in my leg the rest of the game. It's ridiculous. Can't miss calls like that."

"[The ref] said I initiated the contact. Which is fine, but you can't knee me in the leg. Knock me over," Clark added.

Here's a look at the play in real time:

And a replay in slow motion, where you can see Stokes' knee does indeed hit Clark's quad:

"They said Caitlin initiated the contact," Fever coach Stephanie White said. "That's all they said. She seems to always be initiating the contact. I'm trying to not get fined. Again, all I'll say is that we just keep asking for consistency."

Finally, here's Clark's reaction toward the official:

In addition, the Fever got a delay of game warning late in the third quarter after Clark argued with the officials from the bench. Just before that, she slammed the scorer's table upon checking out of the game.

The officials were not the only reason Clark was frustrated on Wednesday. She remains on a minutes restriction following her multi-week absence due to a back injury, which occurred during the Fever's controversial loss to the Phoenix Mercury on June 24, and has struggled to find a rhythm.

Against the Valkyries, she finished with 13 points, three rebounds, six assists and four turnovers on 4 of 14 from the field, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range. "They're in my grill," Clark said when asked about the Valkyries' defense. "They're probably the best defensive team in the league. They're really good at that."

In three games since her return, Clark is averaging 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, five assists and four turnovers on 35.1/15.8/71.4 shooting splits in 21.9 minutes. Prior to the back injury, Clark was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for June after averaging 21.9 points, four rebounds and 8.2 assists on 45.6/35.1/79 shooting splits in 31.8 minutes.

Following Wednesday's defeat, the Fever are 14-10, which has them in sixth place in the crowded standings. Just four games separate third place from eighth, and playoff seeding could change significantly over the second half of the season. In order for the Fever to climb into the upper half, they'll need the June version of Clark.