The train has returned to the tracks. Yes, for the second straight night, all is well on the road to WrestleMania 35. One night after Raw produced a number of viral reveals while reminding of just how good WWE creative can be only 40 nights away from the biggest night in sports entertainment, Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live did nothing but keep the momentum going.

Fans not only saw the return of Vince McMahon to shake up the storylines entering April 7 in a major way, a number of surprise returns highlighted a productive two hours of sports entertainment. Let's take a closer look at what went down.

Vince McMahon makes surprise Fastlane substitution

SmackDown opened with a contract signing inside the ring as Stephanie and Shane McMahon joined Rowan alongside a seated WWE champion Daniel Bryan. A lengthy intro and video package dedicated to Kofi Kingston's 11-year career and recent achievements perfectly set the stage for the victory lap around the ring which followed upon his entrance. "Eleven years, all I ever wanted was a chance," Kingston said. "After 11 long years, it's happening baby!" Kingston, who then thanked the crowd for making his inclusion in the match opposite Bryan happen, was interrupted by Vince McMahon's music.

After telling Kingston he appreciates all he has accomplished, McMahon said it's incumbent upon him as the chairman to give fans the "highest level of competition" and "biggest box office" that he can. McMahon then replaced Kingston with a returning Kevin Owens, whose entrance was cheered before the crowd booed at the substitution. Owens signed the contract as The New Day angrily exited the ring while openly complaining. Shortly after, Owens told Shane and Stephanie backstage of his desire to team with Kingston later tonight.

Kevin Owens & Kofi Kingston def. Daniel Bryan & Rowan via pinfall: Kingston did well to sell his displeasure both in teaming with KO and losing the title opportunity. That didn't effect their tag team chemistry, however, as this three-segment main event match turned out to be a good one. After Kingston splashed Rowan off the top rope and onto the floor to sacrifice himself, Owens scored an emotional win by sidestepping Bryan's running knee and hitting him with a stunner for the pin. Announcer Tom Phillips sealed Owens' tribute to Steve Austin (something "Stone Cold" has praised KO for using in the past on his podcast) by exclaiming, "Oh, hell yeah!" The episode closed with Kingston and Owens talking cordially in the center of the ring.

It may have been a bit sloppy in execution but Tuesday's developments open up room for a potential WrestleMania moment for Kingston, which is hardly a negative result. Was it a bit unoriginal for McMahon to do the exact thing he did to Becky Lynch on Raw just a few weeks ago in removing her from a WrestleMania match against Ronda Rousey? Without question. It was just as confusing as to why Kingston and Owens would team up for the main event, outside of WWE's potential hope to slowly turn him into a babyface upon his return to work opposite Bryan.

Either way, getting a rejuvenated Owens back ahead of WrestleMania is a major win, especially considering he came back looking as cool as ever with new arm tattoos and a trimmer waist. New Day also deserves praise for how well it sold it collectively sold their disappointment of seeing Kingston denied what he deserves, as does Bryan for how brilliantly he no-sold the entire segment (including Owens' addition to the match). Sure, there was probably a more original way to build toward where WWE is heading. But make no mistake, the payoff isn't likely to disappoint as the crowd continues to eat up "Kofimania." Grade: B+

Charlotte Flair sends a message to Ronda Rousey

One night after Rousey laid down her Raw women's championship inside the ring in front of Stephanie as an ultimatum, Flair came out to cut an in-ring promo. She praised Vince recent decision making for pulling Kingston in favor of Owens and suspending Becky Lynch so Flair could face Rousey at WrestleMania. "Vince loves me because I stay in my lane and do exactly what is asked of me," Flair said. "And I always deliver."

Flair also explained the behavior of both Rousey and Lynch on Raw as both being afraid of her because "fear makes you do irrational things." She went on to do the ultimate troll move of using Rousey's words against her by throwing to a promo Rousey delivered last November on Raw in which she outlined the characteristics of what makes a champion. "The difference is, I would never quit or lay down that title because I am the true champion," Flair said.

Good stuff here from Flair as WWE found a smart way to extend the overall storyline without needing to go back to the well of another run-in or attack. Flair, who has done nothing short of incredible work on the microphone ever since Lynch's "The Man" character began to take off, was at her snarky heel best in a rant that was refreshingly short and succinct. The promo perfectly explained why she doesn't need to get in the way of Rousey's obsession with Lynch in her hopes to preserve a singles match come April. Grade: B+

What else happened on SmackDown?

The Hardyz def. The Bar via pinfall: Surprise, surprise! Matt Hardy not only isn't retired, he's back from injury and looking as slim as we've seen him in years. Teaming up with brother Jeff, the two played the hits in this two-segment match with Jeff landing a tope con hilo onto both heels outside. The finish produced a huge pop as Matt hit Sheamus with a Twist of Fate before tagging in Jeff for a Swanton bomb and the 1-2-3. Welcome back.

United States Championship -- R-Truth (c) def. Rey Mysterio (via pinfall) and Andrade: What a fun piece of booking. To honor his "hero" John Cena, R-Truth announced a U.S. open challenge. Out came Andrade and a late-running Mysterio to beat him to the ring. Truth chose to channel his inner Cena and face them both in a match that wasn't far from pay-per-view quality. Andrade hit a stiff spinning back fist on Mysterio for two that would've fit right in the UFC. Mysterio's attempt at a double 619 led to his demise, however, when Truth ducked the move and rolled him up from behind for the pin. Andrade escaped a hammer lock DDT attempt from Mysterio after the match.

Aleister Black & Ricochet def. Rusev & Nakamura via pinfall: Lana interrupted the pair of NXT stars in the men's locker room to play mental games ahead of this tag team match. She called them nothing special and ordinary; or, exactly the kind of people Rusev would crush. The match not only saw a fun mix of action -- including a sequence between Black and Nakamura that popped the crowd – it continued the massive push being given to Black and Ricochet one night after they pinned the Raw champions The Revival in a non-title bout. Whether or not this leads to an angle at WrestleMania or NXT becoming a legitimate third brand remains unseen. The finish, however, was magic as Nakamura set up for a Kinsasha only for Black to counter with a Black Mass for the pin.