Sports betting has been legal in Arizona since 2021, and the state has the seventh-highest total sports betting revenue in the country. Arizona bettors have many sportsbook options to choose from, and we'll review the best ones and their promos on this page.

Sportsbook Welcome offer Promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win No code required DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly No code required Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required bet365 Bet and get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Best Arizona sports betting promos

The best online sportsbooks in the country are all available in Arizona. Here is a rundown of each one of them and an explanation of their welcome promos.

FanDuel Sportsbook promo code in Arizona

FanDuel Sportsbook is the nation's leader in market share, and it went live in Arizona in September of 2021.

FanDuel is currently offering new users a "bet and get" welcome promotion. Bet at least $5, and if your bet wins, FanDuel will give you $200 in bonus bets. There are no minimum odds on your bet, so you can bet on a massive favorite to try and collect your $200 in bonus bets. It's important to note that on any winning bet made using bonus bets, your stake will not be returned

FanDuel Sportsbook's top features:

User-friendly interface

Large catalog of same-game parlays

Flexible early cash-out options

DraftKings sportsbook promo code in Arizona

DraftKings Sportsbook also went live in Arizona in September of 2021, and it's offering a similar welcome promo to FanDuel's.

With DraftKings, new users can also bet $5 and gain $200 in bonus bets, however, their first bet doesn't need to win for the bonus bets to be awarded. Regardless of the outcome, after you make a first bet of at least $5, you'll get $200 in bonus bets once your bet settles.

DraftKings Sportsbook's top features:

Vast betting markets on popular and niche sports

In-depth stats and betting analysis provided

Promos and boosts for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code in Arizona

Fanatics Sportsbooks is still a relatively new brand and went live in Arizona in April of 2024. New users of Fanatics Sportsbook can bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets.

The way the Fanatics Sportsbook welcome promo works is as follows: For each of your first 10 days with the sportsbook, your first bet of the day will be a No Sweat Bet up to $100. If your No Sweat Bet loses, Fanatics Sportsbook will return the value of the bet to you in bonus bets (up to $100 each day).

Fanatics Sportsbook's top features:

FanCash Rewards program

Fair Play policy (voids certain bets if a key player gets injured)

NFL live streaming

BetMGM Sportsbook promo code in Arizona

BetMGM launched in Arizona in September of 2021 with the rest of the sportsbooks that went live shortly after sports betting was legalized in the state.

New users of BetMGM Sportsbook can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM offers one of the largest welcome promos in terms of total bonus bet dollars. If your first bet loses, you'll be awarded the value of your bet in bonus bets. If your first bet was $49 or less, you'll be given one bonus bet worth $49. If your first bet was $50 or more, you'll be given five bonus bets in 20% increments of your first bet (e.g. if your first of $100 loses, you'll be returned five $20 bonus bets).

BetMGM Sportsbook's top features:

Elite rewards program in MGM Rewards

Niche prop betting markets

Lucrative welcome promo

Caesars Sportsbook promo code in Arizona

Caesars Sportsbook has also been live in Arizona since September of 2021, and it's currently offering new users a unique welcome promo.

Place a bet of $1 or more and double your winnings on your next 10 bets. With just a $1 bet, new users will be given 10 100% profit boosts that they can apply to their next 10 bets. The profit boost tokens will expire after 14 days.

Caesars Sportsbook's top features:

Caesars Rewards program

FireBets on live betting events

Quick Picks parlay feature

bet365 Sportsbook promo code in Arizona

bet365 was not in the first group of sportsbooks that launched in Arizona. It launched around two and a half years later in February of 2024.

New users of bet365 are offered a "bet and get" promo: Bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets, win or lose. bet365 does not have the "if your bet wins" stipulation on the bonus bets, so new users will receive them regardless of their first bet's outcome.

bet365 Sportsbook's top features:

Expansive live streaming coverage

Vast markets offered on international sports

Flexible partial and automatic cash-out options

Betting on Arizona sports teams

Until 2024, Arizona was represented in each of the Big Four US sports leagues. The Arizona Coyotes are now the Utah Mammoth, but Arizona bettors can still wager on plenty of home teams, both professional and collegiate.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have not had a ton of success, making the playoffs only six times since moving to Phoenix for the 1988 NFL season. But a team does not need to be successful to have exciting betting opportunities like player props and season win totals.

BetMGM is the exclusive sportsbook partner of the Arizona Cardinals. There's a BetMGM retail sportsbook at State Farm Stadium, which was the first in-stadium sportsbook in NFL history.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have had flashy teams with big stars, but an NBA Finals win still eludes them. Player props are popular for NBA bettors, and the score of the game rarely matters when betting on a player's stats.

FanDuel is the official Sportsbook partner of the Phoenix Suns, with a luxury retail sportsbook inside the Footprint Center where the Suns play.

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have the only major sports title in the state. The team won the World Series in 2001, only their fourth season in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are partnered with Caesars Sportsbook, with a retail sportsbook at Chase Field. Fans and bettors can turn Caesars Rewards points into VIP experiences at Case Field with the Diamondbacks.

Betting on college sports in Arizona

The most popular college teams in Arizona are the Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils. The two schools are great rivals in both football and basketball, and while they have a near-even all-time record in football (42-45-1 in the Territorial Cup), the Wildcats have been the far more dominant basketball team.

Arizona has made the NCAA tournament 39 times since 1951, and that includes four Final Four appearances and one national championship. Arizona State, on the other hand, has made the tournament 17 times, getting as far as the Elite Eight just three times.

Arizona bettors are allowed to bet on college sports and in-state college teams, though they cannot bet on game or individual college props.

Arizona sports betting facts and figures

Sports betting was officially legalized in Arizona on April 15, 2021. It took around another five months for the first sportsbooks to launch in September of that same year.

Year legal online sports betting began in Arizona 2021 Number of sportsbooks operating 13 (as of May 2025) Minimum Arizona betting age 21 Betting regulator in Arizona Arizona Department of Gaming

Arizona has the seventh-highest total revenue from sports betting in the country, and the state has gone over $6B in total handle in each of the last three years. Here's a quick look

Year Handle Revenue Hold 2024 $7.96B $708M 8.9% 2023 $6.57B $558M 8.5% 2022 $6.03B $483M 8.0%

Where does Arizona sports betting tax revenue go?

The majority of the tax revenue goes to the Arizona State General Fund, which supports education, healthcare, infrastructure, emergency services, and wildlife & tourism. A portion of it also goes to problem gambling resources and Arizona tribes.

Responsible gaming in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Gaming is dedicated to promoting responsible gambling and helping those who may be struggling.

They offer a 24-hour hotline available at 1-800-NEXT-STEP, and you can also text NEXT-STEP to 53342 to receive help that way..

Arizona sports betting FAQ

Do I need to be a resident in order to bet in Arizona?

You do not need to be a resident of Arizona to place online sports bets in Arizona, you just need to be inside of the state's borders

Which sports can I bet on in Arizona?

Between all of the sportsbooks operating in Arizona, you can bet on over 20 different sports and hundreds of leagues. Popular sports like football, basketball, baseball, and hockey are all covered, as well as more niche sports like darts, snooker, and volleyball.

How old do I have to be to bet on sports in Arizona?

Arizona sports bettors must be at least 21 years old.

How many online sportsbooks are available in Arizona?

There are currently 13 sportsbooks operating in Arizona, including FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars, BetMGM, Fanatics, bet365 and more.

Is mobile betting available in Arizona?

Yes. Mobile betting is the most popular way to bet on sports, and every sportsbook we've mentioned on this page has an associated app for mobile.