Saturday brings one of the busiest sports days of the year with a full college football slate, Game 2 of the World Series and the NBA and NHL both in action. That leads into 11 more NFL Week 8 games on Sunday, giving plenty of opportunities to make props picks on DraftKings Pick6, one of the best DFS apps. The latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code gives new users $50 in bonus picks after a $5 bet. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

How to claim the Pick6 promotion on Saturday, October 25

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Pick6 promo.

1. Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here.

2. Sign up for Pick6 through the promotion offer on the app or website by entering your name, email, and payment information. Make sure you are of legal age in a state where Pick6 operates.

3. Make a deposit of at least $5 and submit an entry of at least $5.

4. Pick6 will issue five $10 entry slips as bonus picks.

Get started here:

Best Pick6 picks for NFL Week 8

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

QB Dak Prescott, Cowboys, 21.5 completions - More (0.7x)



Prescott is pacing for a career-best in completion percentage as he enters Week 8 at 71.8% for the season. He's completed 25 or more passes in four of his past six games, and SportsLine's model has him at 29.5 completions against the Broncos on Sunday. Select it at Pick6:

QB Mac Jones, 49ers, 21.5 completions - More

Brock Purdy (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, leaving Jones in line to start again. Jones has completed 26 or more passes in four of his past five games. SportsLine's model is projecting 27.1 completions against the Texans on Sunday. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Pick6:

TE Chig Okonkwo, Titans, 26.5 yards - More

Okonkwo has surpassed his receiving yards market in four of his last five games when up against teams with a winning record, which is what he'll see against the Colts on Sunday. The Titans are also the biggest underdogs of the week (+14.5), so they'll likely need to throw late in this one. Combine picks for a parlay on Pick6 for a potential payout of around 4x.

With the 2025 NFL season rolling, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on DraftKings Pick6.