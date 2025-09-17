Just four Week 3 NFL games feature a 2-0 team facing an 0-2 team, with the first of those taking place on Thursday Night Football. Bills vs. Dolphins is a classic divisional rivalry which makes for the opportune time to jump on the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code. Josh Allen is 13-2 in his career versus Miami, as the reigning MVP is frequently a target with NFL player props. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will attempt to dig out of their first 0-2 hole since 2019. This Pick6 promotion gives new users $50 in bonus picks after a $5 bet. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

Best Pick6 picks for September 17

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

QB Josh Allen, Bills, 27.5 rushing yards - More

Allen hasn't been bashful about taking off this season, averaging 10 carries per game. He's had at least 30 rushing yards in both contests so far and has averaged 46.2 rushing yards versus Miami. That's his fourth-highest rushing average versus any NFL team he's played at least three times.

QB Tua Tagovailoa, 0.5 interceptions - More (0.8x)

While the Dolphins quarterback often shines versus lesser opponents, he struggles against good ones. Versus teams that are above .500, Tagovailoa has a 2-10 record over the last three seasons, with 15 interceptions over those 12 games. He's also 0-3 in his career on Thursdays, with four picks thrown. SportsLine's advanced model has projections for Tagovailoa for Thursday Night Football, and it forecasts him throwing 0.97 interceptions on average.

WR Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins, 4.5 receptions - Less

Over his last 16 games, Waddle has finished with four or fewer catches 13 times, including both matchups with Buffalo a year ago. The Bills have done a great job at limiting him as they've actually held him under 4.5 catches in each of the last six meetings. For his career, Waddle's 3.9 receptions per game against Buffalo are his third-fewest versus any team he's placed at least twice.

With the 2025 NFL season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate.