The Bills and Dolphins kick off NFL Week 3 as they'll clash on Thursday Night Football. MVP Josh Allen has owned Miami in his career, to the tune of a 13-2 career record as he's sure to be the most sought after option in NFL prop predictions. Others like Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Khalil Shakir are well-acquainted with this rivalry and could factor into player props as well.

Best Pick6 picks for September 18

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

QB Josh Allen, Bills, 1.5 passing touchdowns - More (0.8x)

Allen has 40 touchdown passes over his 15 starts versus Miami, averaging 2.7 per start. He's thrown for multiple scores in 14 of those 15 games, including a playoff contest in the 2022 season. This year's Dolphins have been shredded through the air, allowing the highest completion percentage, the second-highest passer rating and the third-highest yards per attempt. Allen is projected to have 2.18 passing touchdowns on average.

QB Tua Tagovailoa, 0.5 interceptions - More (0.8x)

While the Dolphins quarterback often shines versus lesser opponents, he struggles against good ones. Versus teams that are above .500, Tagovailoa has a 2-10 record over the last three seasons, with 15 interceptions over those 12 games. He's also 0-3 in his career on Thursdays, with four picks thrown. SportsLine's advanced model has projections for Tagovailoa for Thursday Night Football, and it forecasts him throwing 0.97 interceptions on average.

WR Khalil Shakir, Bills, 40.5 receiving yards - More

The slot receiver has had lots of recent success versus Miami, as he's had at least 50 receiving yards in three straight games against the divisional rival. Shakir has averaged 69.7 yards over this stretch, and he also went over 40.5 receiving yards in a postseason contest against the Dolphins. Counting last year's playoffs, Shakir has gone Over 40.5 receiving yards in four of his last five games.

With the 2025 NFL season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate.