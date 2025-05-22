FanDuel has a new responsible gaming tool tailored towards users' deposit habits. The tool, which is called Real-Time Check-In, uses AI "machine learning" to track and alert FanDuel users about deposits that differ or are inconsistent from their usual behavior on the platform.

The new tool will alert FanDuel users about differing behavior, which allows them to outright cancel a deposit, lower the deposit amount or OK the deposit amount. It also keeps track of the length of a user's gaming sessions. Real-Time Check-in is designed to help create a moment of reflection for users before making what could be seen as an impulsive decision when it comes to depositing funds into their FanDuel account and help act as a safeguard against a user exceeding their budget.

"Last year, we saw how providing personalized insights into a customer's activity through My Spend can help them to better manage their play," Cory Fox, FanDuel senior vice president, public policy and sustainability, said in a news release. "We also know deposit is a key moment in the customer journey. Now, we're able to use machine learning to provide a new level of support through Real-Time Check-In encouraging customers to reflect on how much money they're depositing and if it's within their budget."

The My Spend tool Fox referenced is something that FanDuel implemented last year and has been popular. It essentially shows users their deposit and withdrawal patterns in chart form. My Spend and the new Real-Time Check-In are two of many responsible gaming tools and resources FanDuel has for its users. Other tools include deposit, loss, wager and time limits, timeouts, self-exclusion and reality checks.