Florida sports betting is legal with Hard Rock Bet, courtesy of a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Years of legal battles were resolved in late 2023, and since then, residents and visitors of the state have been able to bet on sports. For now, no other sports betting competition is allowed in the state and there seems to be little traction to expand beyond Hard Rock Bet. Additionally, there are six physical sports betting locations at Seminole Casinos around the state.

With sports betting limited to Hard Rock Bet, it has led to the rise of DFS sites in Florida. DFS currently operates in the state without a dedicated statutory or licensing framework. The lack of restrictions has led to a rise in popularity of DFS sites in Florida.

Daily Fantasy Sports options in Florida

Brand Bonus Offer Game Types Biggest selling point Apple App Store Rating (as of October 30, 2025) Underdog Play $5, get $100 in bonus funds or entries DFS Drafts, Best Ball, Pick Em Biggest library of best ball contests across all sports 4.9/5 stars (238k ratings) Sleeper 100% deposit match up to $100 Pick Em Only 1x playthrough on deposit match site credit 4.7/5 stars (244k ratings) Betr $10 in Betr Bucks upon registration and 50% up to $200 deposit match Pick Em Site credit just for registering for a new account; very competitive deposit match offer 4.7/5 stars (45k ratings) Dabble Sign up and get $25 in site credit Pick Em Highest contest entry multiplier at 5000x 4.7/5 stars (26k ratings) FanDuel Picks Play $5, Get $60 in site credit Pick Em Achieve the highest score to win a share of the prize pool; get even bigger winnings with a perfect lineup 4.8/5 stars (7.8k ratings) Boom Fantasy No Sweat first entry up to $100 Pick&Spin, Classic Pick Em Only DFS app with Pick&Spin; Unique promos every day 4.6/5 stars (11.7k ratings) DraftKings Pick6 Play $5, Get $50 in Pick6 Credits + NBA Tip-Off Gimme Pick + Daily Stat Slices Pick Em Weekly promos and rewards like Gimme Picks and NFL pick injury pardon policy 4.8/5 stars (20.5k ratings) ParlayPlay 100% deposit match up to $100 + a $5 entry ticket Pick Em, Free2Play Only 1x playthrough on deposit match site credit 4.5/5 stars (5.9k ratings)

Florida sports betting news and updates

May 2018: The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), eliminating the federal prohibition on state-authorized sports wagering and allowing each state to determine its own legal sports betting framework.

November 2018 : . Florida voters approved Amendment 3, which requires any expansion of "casino gambling" in the state to be authorized by voter referendum rather than by the legislature. The Seminole Tribe supported the amendment, as it effectively reinforced tribal exclusivity over casino-style gaming.

: . Florida voters approved Amendment 3, which requires any expansion of "casino gambling" in the state to be authorized by voter referendum rather than by the legislature. The Seminole Tribe supported the amendment, as it effectively reinforced tribal exclusivity over casino-style gaming. October 2019 : . Governor Ron DeSantis declined a proposed compact revision that would have expanded gaming to include sports betting at tribal casinos. The proposal also contemplated a revenue-sharing structure benefiting the Seminole Tribe in exchange for exclusivity, but the Governor rejected the terms.

: . Governor Ron DeSantis declined a proposed compact revision that would have expanded gaming to include sports betting at tribal casinos. The proposal also contemplated a revenue-sharing structure benefiting the Seminole Tribe in exchange for exclusivity, but the Governor rejected the terms. 2020 : Two legislative bills to move Florida sports betting forward did not make it past the committee stage and failed early on in the process.

: Two legislative bills to move Florida sports betting forward did not make it past the committee stage and failed early on in the process. April 2021: Governor DeSantis Governor Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe agreed to and signed a new Tribal-State Gaming Compact, which authorized both retail and online sports betting under a Seminole-controlled model (subject to federal approval).

Governor DeSantis Governor Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe agreed to and signed a new Tribal-State Gaming Compact, which authorized both retail and online sports betting under a Seminole-controlled model (subject to federal approval). May 2021: The Florida Legislature (House and Senate) approved the 30-year Tribal-State Gaming Compact during a special session, clearing the way for Seminole-controlled sports betting pending federal review.

The Florida Legislature (House and Senate) approved the 30-year Tribal-State Gaming Compact during a special session, clearing the way for Seminole-controlled sports betting pending federal review. August 2021 : the U.S. Department of the Interior allowed the Seminole Tribe's gaming compact with the State of Florida to take effect (including the provision authorizing statewide online sports betting via a tribal hub-and-spoke model).

November-December 2021: The Seminole Tribe launched the Hard Rock Sportsbook app in Florida in early November. In December, a federal district court vacated the compact's online sports betting provisions, ruling that the structure violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA), which resulted in the app being taken offline.

The Seminole Tribe launched the Hard Rock Sportsbook app in Florida in early November. In December, a federal district court vacated the compact's online sports betting provisions, ruling that the structure violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA), which resulted in the app being taken offline. August-October 2022: The Seminole Tribe and the U.S. Department of the Interior appealed the district court's ruling and sought to reinstate the compact, arguing that the agreement complied with IGRA and that the online wagering component was lawfully deemed to occur on tribal land.

The Seminole Tribe and the U.S. Department of the Interior appealed the district court's ruling and sought to reinstate the compact, arguing that the agreement complied with IGRA and that the online wagering component was lawfully deemed to occur on tribal land. November 2023: After two years of litigation, the Hard Rock Bet app relaunched to existing users in November following the D.C. Circuit's ruling in favor of the compact. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the decision, and the app became fully available statewide to all eligible adults (21+) on December 7.

After two years of litigation, the Hard Rock Bet app relaunched to existing users in November following the D.C. Circuit's ruling in favor of the compact. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the decision, and the app became fully available statewide to all eligible adults (21+) on December 7. 2024–2025: Hard Rock Bet continues to operate as the exclusive legal sports betting platform in Florida while state-level constitutional challenges remain pending. Opponents argue that online betting expansion requires voter approval under Amendment 3, but the compact remains in effect during the litigation. As of 2025, no competing operators are permitted to offer online sports betting in the state.

What is DFS?



Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a platform where users compete for prizes via creating and submitting lineups of college/professional athletes for a single day/week of games. Unlike sports betting where bettors are typically looking to predict the win / loss result of selected athletic competitions, DFS is solely focused on individual players and their achievements. Unlike season-long leagues, users can create entirely new teams/lineups regularly rather than managing mostly the same player roster over the course of the full season.

Can residents of Florida play on DFS sites/apps?

Florida does not currently have a statutory framework regulating Daily Fantasy Sports, and DFS operators continue to offer contests in the state in the absence of express legislation.

The most common forms of DFS include:

50/50 Contests – these are generally smaller competitions where half the pool are declared winners (to win close to double their entry fee) and half losers (to win $0). Users choose a roster via a salary cap set by the DFS operator. These contests are good options for lower-stakes players or those just starting out in DFS who might not be ready to tackle the larger contests. Other variations are double-ups and head-to-head, where users are competing against less competition to win nearly twice their entry fee.





– these are generally smaller competitions where half the pool are declared winners (to win close to double their entry fee) and half losers (to win $0). Users choose a roster via a salary cap set by the DFS operator. These contests are good options for lower-stakes players or those just starting out in DFS who might not be ready to tackle the larger contests. Other variations are double-ups and head-to-head, where users are competing against less competition to win nearly twice their entry fee. Tournaments – Choosing a salary cap roster to compete against potentially thousands (or more) of entries for larger prizes as compared to 50/50 contests. More experienced players can thrive and win significant prizes by succeeding in these tournaments.

Head-to-Head Contests – A head-to-head (H2H) contest matches a single user against one opponent, with the higher score winning the entire prize pool. Each user drafts a lineup under the salary cap, and the contest pays out only to the winner. This is one of the most common low-variance DFS formats and is often used by new players and experienced "cash game" players alike.





– A head-to-head (H2H) contest matches a single user against one opponent, with the higher score winning the entire prize pool. Each user drafts a lineup under the salary cap, and the contest pays out only to the winner. This is one of the most common low-variance DFS formats and is often used by new players and experienced "cash game" players alike. Pick'em Contests – Users select at least two (2) individual player performance outcomes from different games and predict whether each result will be higher or lower than the listed projection.





– Users select at least two (2) individual player performance outcomes from different games and predict whether each result will be higher or lower than the listed projection. Best Ball – draft a roster against other competitors similar to how season long fantasy leagues work. But instead of starting a lineup manually each week / period, the computer will choose the lineup based on the highest performing athletes during that time. Teams can advance through rounds, winning money along the way in an attempt to win the grand prize.

Breaking down our picks for some of the best DFS sites

Florida users have a number of DFS sites available for play in the state. Here are our DFS app recommendations:

Underdog

Underdog Fantasy offers the Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2. Once a new user registers in Florida, the welcome offer is Play $5, Get $50 in site credits upon depositing. Though the site offers DFS Drafts, Best Ball, and Pick Em, they are known for having the biggest library of best ball contests across the major sports. For those users who most enjoy live drafting against opponents, Underdog Fantasy might be their best option. During the NFL season, contests include weekly Best Ball drafts and Pick'em challenges. Sign up for Underdog Fantasy here:

Sleeper

Using Sleeper Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS, new users will receive a 100% deposit match in site credits up to $100. While known mostly as a website / app to host season-long leagues, Sleeper offers Sleeper Picks, PicksVS and Daily Draft as its most popular formats. The first two options are similar to sports betting prop parlays, where users are predicting over or under for between two and eight players' statistical outcomes. Daily Draft combines a live draft with best ball, where the highest scoring team that day / week / period is the winner. Sign up for Sleeper Fantasy here:

DraftKings

With no DraftKings Pick 6 promo code required, DraftKings offers new users a 20% deposit match up to $500 in site credit + one $3 ticket valid for single-use DFS contest. This is most beneficial to larger players who are more likely to spend hundreds, if not thousands of dollars on DFS contest entries. Similar to FanDuel, DraftKings is most known for their salary cap lineup contests across different sports and offers some of the largest prizes in the industry. They are most known for offering significant NFL and golf contests that exceed the prize pools of their largest competitors. DraftKings offers among the widest varieties of contests, from 50/50s and Showdowns to Best Ball and single game lineups.

DraftKings Pick6

With no promo code required, bet $5 on any Pick6 contest and receive $50 in bonus credits. The objective for Pick6 is to choose 2-6 players and predict whether they'll record "more" or "less" than their projected stats. The more correct picks a user makes, the higher their potential payout. Available sports include: NBA, NFL, NHL, CBB, CFB, PGA, NASCAR, or UFC. Sign up for DraftKings Pick 6 here:

ParlayPlay

Using ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, ParlayPlay is offering new users a deposit match up to $100 in site credit plus a free $5 entry into a contest. Known as one of the newest DFS sites, the variety of offerings are more limited compared to others. But ParlayPlay still offers a variety of DFS contests, ranging from peer-to-peer play to season-long projection contests (which operate similar to futures bets on sportsbooks). Sign up for ParlayPlay now:

Boom Fantasy

The new customer offer for Boom Fantasy is different than the competitors, offering a No Sweat $100 entry with the Boom Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS rather than a deposit match. These pick'em contests are different in that they offer multipliers for potential payouts, similar to profit boosts for sportsbooks. SquadRide is a unique game that lets users pick three players to combine to pass certain scoring milestones, with users getting paid out at each milestone. A sports bettor can look at this as most similar to laddering a player's statistical achievements but in parlay form. Sign up for Boom Fantasy here:

Florida sports teams to bet on

Sports betting may not be widespread in Florida or have many options, but you can still bet on Florida sports teams. As one of the states with the most professional teams, here are championship odds courtesy of Hard Rock Bet for the 2025-2026 seasons in their respective sports (updated Oct. 27, 2025).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL) (+2500)

With a stellar offense under coach led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Bucky Irving, and future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans, the Buccaneers play in one of the weakest divisions in football, the NFC South. They have won the division each of the last four seasons and went on to win Super Bowl LV in their home stadium.

Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL) (+5000)

With new coach Liam Coen, the Jaguars are probably a year away from being potential contenders in the AFC. But the nucleus of QB Trevor Lawrence and WRs Brian Thomas Jr. and rookie Travis Hunter could be among the most scary in the league in due time.

Miami Dolphins (NFL) (+10000)

The arrow is pointing down for Mike McDaniel's team with a roster full of injury-prone and aging players. While teams like Tampa Bay and Jacksonville have plenty of upside, it's hard to see the Dolphins' immediate future being as bright.

Orlando Magic (NBA) (+2250)

In the wide-open Eastern Conference, the Magic have as good a chance as any to make the NBA Finals. With forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, along with new addition, guard Desmond Bane, the Magic should be a scary foe to face in a playoff series next season.

Miami Heat (NBA) (+15000)

Though they were in the NBA Finals as recently as 2023, the Heat are rebuilding and likely more of a contender for the draft lottery than the NBA championship.

Tampa Bay Rays (MLB) (no 2026 odds yet)

The Rays have a nice young nucleus of talent led by third baseman Junior Caminero, but they're likely going to miss the playoffs this season. The bigger question is whether they'll be playing in a Major League stadium next fall as compared to the temporary minor league park in Tampa.

Miami Marlins (MLB) (no 2026 odds yet)

The Marlins have shown glimpses of a bright future with a team full of young players. But ownership has not been eager to spend on veterans which should keep the Marlins as an annual longshot.

Florida Panthers (NHL) (+750)

South Florida's hockey team is the defending two-time champions and they have represented the Eastern Conference in the Stanley Cup Finals three straight years. With an exciting young core of players, the Panthers may continue their run for years to come. They're the favorites in 2025-26 yet again for good reason.

Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL) (+1000)

Like their southern neighbors, the Lightning reached three straight finals between 2020-2022, winning the first two before losing to Colorado in 2022. They continue to be an annual playoff contender and challenger to the Panthers in the Eastern Conference and have the third best outright odds among teams in the East.

Additionally, betting on college sports is legal in Florida. While the state boasts a number of college sports teams, their Power Four Conference schools include:

Florida Gators (SEC)

The 2025 college basketball champions coached by Todd Golden are +1300 to repeat next April. The football team was ranked 15th in the preseason and +4000 to win the College Football Playoff at the start of the 2025 season.

Florida State Seminoles (ACC)

The Seminoles followed up an ACC Football championship with a 2-10 season but looked to be much improved under coach Mike Norvell. At +25000 preseason odds, they looked like a live longshot after beating Alabama in Week 1.

Miami Hurricanes (ACC)

At +4000 preseason odds to win the College Football National Championship, Miami is searching for its first title in more than two decades under former player and now coach, Mario Cristobal. The Canes shortened to +1600 at the end of October, despite a home loss to Louisville.

Central Florida (UCF) Knights (Big 12)

Scott Frost makes his triumphant return to Orlando as head coach after a failed stint at his alma mater Nebraska. At +50000 preseason odds, the Knights seemed several years away from contending for a conference title, much less for the national championship.

Responsible gaming in Florida

Here are several resources for problem gambling available within the state:

National Problem Gambling Helpline:

Phone: 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Text: 800GAM

Chat: 1800gamblerchat.org



Florida Problem Gambling Helpline:

Phone / Text: 1-800-ADMIT-IT (1-800-236-4848)

Chat: gamblinghelp.org

Email: fccg@gamblinghelp.org





Phone / Text: 1-800-ADMIT-IT (1-800-236-4848) Chat: gamblinghelp.org Email: fccg@gamblinghelp.org Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Phone: 1-888-236-4848

Website: gamblinghelp.org



FAQ

Is online sports betting available in Florida?

Yes, but only on Hard Rock Bet. No other sportsbooks are currently allowed in the state.

Is in person sports betting available in Florida?

Yes, at six casinos around the state: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, Seminole Classic Casino Hollywood, Seminole Hotel Casino Immokalee, Seminole Brighten Bay Hotel & Casino, and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

Can I play DFS in Florida?

Yes. Florida does not currently have a statutory framework regulating Daily Fantasy Sports, and DFS operators continue to offer contests in the state in the absence of express legislation.

Can you use a DFS promo in Florida?

Yes, each of the major DFS sites generally has an introductory promo featuring either a deposit match or No Sweat first bet.

What are picks for some of the best DFS sites in Florida?

The DFS sites we like are Underdog, Sleeper, DraftKings, DraftKings Pick6, ParlayPlay, and Boom Fantasy.

How old do you have to be to play DFS?

You must be 21 or older to play DFS in Florida.