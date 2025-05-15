One of the first states to allow sports betting via apps, Pennsylvania has a robust number of sportsbooks. Betting on sports has become ingrained in some of the passionate sports culture in the state. Many of the best sportsbook apps in PA are major betting sites around the nation, providing people with opportunities to shop for the best odds and find new promos.

This page will detail the best PA sportsbook promo codes and other betting-related information in Pennsylvania.

Best Pennsylvania sports betting apps and promos

For those looking to start their PA betting journey, here is a brief breakdown of the best PA sportsbook promos available.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code in PA

Alongside FanDuel, DraftKings has the lion's share of the sports betting market with a recognizable DFS and betting app. With the ability to earn crowns with each wager, which can be used for future bets, DraftKings has continued to grow.

With the latest DraftKings PA promo code, new users can receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing their first $5 bet on the app. Just click the link in the table above. No special bonus code is required during registration.

In order to take advantage of the DraftKings promo, a minimum deposit of $5 is required. The bonus bets will expire after seven days if they're not used.

DraftKings Sportsbook's top features:

Same-game parlay catalog among the best

Frequent and innovative promos for existing users

Shared wallet with other DraftKings products and apps

FanDuel Sportsbook promo code in PA

A highly recognized name, FanDuel is one of the most used sportsbooks for betting. It has both mobile and web options that are easy to navigate. FanDuel also offers promos, but does not have a way to accrue rewards with each wager placed.

The FanDuel promo code grants new users $200 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. There are no minimum odds for a winning bet in order to unlock the bonus bets. Bonus bets expire after seven days. No special FanDuel bonus code is required. Just click the link in the table above.

FanDuel Sportsbook's top features:

Speedy payouts and withdrawals

Frequent promos and odds boosts for existing users

Innovative live betting markets

Caesars Sportsbook promo code in PA

Another clean interface, Caesars is an easy-to-use app and website, while also having numerous sign-up bonuses. A recognizable name due to their presence with in-person sportsbooks and with rewards that can be used at Caesars hotels and resorts, this sportsbook has become one of the five most popular.

Bettors at Caesars Sportsbook can use the Caesars PA promo code CBSDYW, which grants 10 profit boosts of 100% after placing an initial wager of $1 or more. The profit boosts expire 14 days after they are awarded to the bettor. The maximum wager for a single bet when using a profit boost token is $25, with $2,500 being the maximum in additional winnings that a bettor can earn.

Caesars Sportsbook's top features:

Caesars rewards program

Competitive odds and market variety

New weekly promos for existing users

BetMGM Sportsbook promo code in PA

Another brand also known for its hotels and resorts, BetMGM has an easy-to-use app and website with the ability to use rewards on future bets or getaways.

Also coming with a strong welcome bonus, BetMGM is a clean and easy-to-use interface. New bettors can use the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS. As part of the promo, up to $1,500 in bonus bets is awarded if the first bet loses. If your initial bet wins, you will get paid in cash like a traditional bet. The minimum deposit for this particular offer is $10, and any bonus bets expire seven days after they are awarded.

BetMGM Sportsbook's top features:

Integrated MGM Rewards program

Extensive betting markets

Occasional deposit matches for some users a few times per year

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code in PA

A growing presence in sports betting, Fanatics is only available via a mobile app. Fanatics offers numerous bonuses and rewards for using the sportsbook, some of which can be used for sports apparel or future bets with the book.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives new PA users up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Just click the link in the table above if interested. You do not need to enter a special bonus code during registration.

If a user opts to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, they would receive up to $100 each of the first 10 days that their account is open for a maximum potential value of $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Users have to opt into the promotion each day to be eligible. If any No Sweat Bet loses, the bettor will receive a bonus bet of the same value up to $100. A $5 deposit is all that is required for either option.

Fanatics Sportsbook's top features

FanCash Rewards integration

New user promo that offers the chance at cash winnings and bonus bets

Personalized home screen for each user

bet365 Sportsbook promo code in PA

Originally a European sportsbook before launching in the United States, bet365 is quickly gaining popularity as it becomes available in more states. Carrying all the major sports while having robust options for niche leagues as well, bet365 is becoming more of an option. They also have web and mobile interfaces available.

New users can use bet365 PA promo code CBSBET365 to unlock $150 in bonus bets, win or lose, after a first wager of at least $5. The bonus bets can be split up anyway you'd like.

bet365 Sportsbook's top features

Great promo code that makes it easy to get $150 in bonus bets

Frequent promos and odds boosts for existing users

Innovative live betting markets & early win payouts

Betting on Pennsylvania sports teams

When it comes to sports in Pennsylvania, bettors can be spoiled for choice with multiple teams in some of the major sports leagues. From football to hockey, with everything in between, there are quite a few choices for any type of sports fan.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most successful teams in the NFL this century. They have a passionate and loyal fan base. Founded in 1933, the Eagles have been able to win the Super Bowl in 2017 and 2024 after years of coming up short. The Eagles also have a partnership with BetRivers Sportsbook to offer unique fan experiences via the sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook are partners with the Eagles.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Sharing the title with the New England Patriots for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history, with six. They haven't won one since 2009, but are always a contender to make the playoffs under established head coach Mike Tomlin. Also founded in 1933, the Steelers are the oldest franchise in the AFC with an identity of hard-nosed defense.

The Steelers have partnered with both DraftKings and BetMGM.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have taken different forms over the years, but this is a baseball team with a deep history in the league but despite that. They only have two World Series championships to show for it, one in 1980 and another in 2008.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes is bringing new life into PNC Park as the Pirates are seeing hope for the first time in years. Improvement is what they're targeting, but having a genuine Cy Young candidate on the team will help expedite that. Founded in 1887, the Pirates have a rich history and five World Series titles, but they haven't won one since 1979.

The Pirates have partnered with BetMGM as its official sportsbook.

Philadelphia Flyers

Recently, the Flyers may arguably be more well-known for their mascot "Gritty" than for actually winning hockey games, as they haven't won a Stanley Cup since the 1974-75 season. They did go back-to-back, also winning in the 73-74 season, but have been trying to reclaim that success since.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sydney Crosby and the Penguins have become synonymous with hockey over the years, and it shows with the team winning five Stanley Cup titles in their history. They've been an extremely successful team since joining as an expansion side in 1967.

Philadelphia 76ers

While the Sixers have NBA superstars like Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George, it hasn't all come together for them to win an NBA championship with this current squad. Founded in 1946, the Sixers are a historic franchise, but they haven't won an NBA title since 1983. They do have three total in their history, but it will be a long road to their next with Embiid getting older.

The Sixers have partnered with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Union

Founded in 2008, it took a while for the Philadelphia Union to become a force in Major League Soccer, but they have become one of the best regular-season teams in the league. Producing players like Mark McKenzie and Brenden Aaronson, who are involved with the United States men's national team, the Union has gained prominence in recent years, including winning a Supporters' Shield for the most points in MLS in 2020.

Betting on college sports in Pennsylvania

Betting is allowed on college sports in PA, including on Pennsylvania schools. However, there is no wagering on college player props. Here are some of the teams that get the most fan interest each year.

Penn State Nittany Lions

A major force in the Big 10, Penn State football also has a large following within Pennsylvania. Coached by James Franklin, the Nittany Lions are regular contenders for the league title and the College Football Playoff while preparing players for the NFL draft.

The Big 5: College Basketball

In Philadelphia, the Big Five of Villanova University, St. Joseph's University, Temple University, La Salle University, and the University of Pennsylvania have had a historic presence in college basketball. They have taken a bit of a step back when it comes to reaching and advancing in the NCAA tournament recently, but these teams have major followings and recruiting power in the area.

Facts and figures of legalized sports betting in Pennsylvania

Sports betting began in Pennsylvania in 2018, paving the way for more sportsbooks and daily fantasy operators to move into the area. Bet365 is the newest sportsbook in Pennsylvania, and sports betting revenue has been rising year over year in the state. As long as you're 21 or older and within Pennsylvania's state borders, you can bet in the state.

Where do tax dollars go from sports betting in PA?

Most of the tax dollars generated from sports betting in Pennsylvania go towards public education and infrastructure. Here is a breakdown of PA sports betting handle (total dollars bet), gross gaming revenue, and tax revenue since it launched:

Year Handle Revenue Taxes 2018 (Nov-Dec) $17,587,677 $2,516,589 $905,972 2019 $1,490,167,111 $111,726,711 $30,280,668 2020 $3,580,864,477 $269,903,946 $68,293,248 2021 $6,552,109,118 $505,523,748 $122,438,695 2022 $7,251,428,758 $597,364,960 $144,434,920 2023 $7,683,099,581 $778,420,571 $165,133,458 2024 $8,421,417,830 $778,420,571 $183,858,070

Responsible gambling in Pennsylvania

While sports betting can be a fun pastime, it's also important to set responsible limits and ensure that gambling doesn't get out of control. If that does happen, not only do sportsbooks have their own tools for self-exclusion, but there are also options available.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or text 800GAM.

The PA Gaming Control Board has also set up a Responsible Play page that allows anybody to sign up for the self-exclusion list. Self-exclusion allows you to voluntarily ban yourself from gambling activities such as casinos, interactive gaming and fantasy contests, so you can regain your life.

FAQ

What are the best sportsbook promos?

The best sportsbook promo by highest dollar value is the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS. It offers first-bet insurance up to $1,500. If your first bet loses, new users will receive bonus bets equal to the amount of that first wager, up to $1,500.

Does FanDuel Sportsbook work in Pennsylvania?

Yes, FanDuel Sportsbook is operational in Pennsylvania. New users can click the link in the table on this page and score a welcome bonus of $200 in bonus bets if their first wager of at least $5 wins. No minimum odds are required for the initial wager.

How to get free money on Caesars Sportsbook?

Caesars Sportsbook and other regulated sportsbooks do not offer free money. However, new users can use the Caesars promo code CBSDYW to unlock 10 100% profit boosts in hopes of doubling their winnings. The profit boosts are available after a first bet of at least $1.

How to get free bets from sportsbooks?

There is no such thing as a free bet. Even with sportsbook promo codes for new users, there is always a risk of losing real money. However, bonus offers like the bet365 promo code CBSBET365 do allow new users to bet just $5 to win $150 in bonus bets, whether that $5 bet wins or loses.

It's not free bets, but the minimum deposit and bet are low to unlock the bonus bets.