The Week 8 NFL schedule on Sunday features 11 games and wraps up with a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers on 'Sunday Night Football', offering an excellent opportunity to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a first deposit match of up to $100 and free $5 contest entry. The Sunday sports schedule also features an eight-game NHL slate and nine NBA games. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users at one of the best DFS apps:

How to claim the ParlayPlay promo code on Sunday, October 26

Here's how to claim the ParlayPlay Fantasy promo:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Enter and confirm required information, including username, password, name, email and date of birth. Enter the ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS Verify your account, which will earn you a free entry into a $5 contest. This expires after seven days. Choose a payment method and make a first deposit, which will then be matched by ParlayPlay for up to $100.

Click here to get started:

Best ParlayPlay picks for October 26

DK Metcalf, Steelers, 79.5 Receiving Yards - more (3.08x)

Metcalf has compiled an impressive career thus far, recording 460 receptions for roughly 6,730 receiving yards and 52 touchdowns during his first six-plus NFL seasons. After being traded to the Steelers in 2025, Metcalf has already caught 22 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns, averaging an outstanding 18.5 yards per reception. He continues to use his rare combination of size, speed, and physicality to stretch defenses and remain one of the league's most dynamic playmakers. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

Jordan Love, Packers, 1.5 Touchdown Passes - more (1.82x)

Love enters the 2025 season for the Packers coming off a 2024 campaign in which he threw for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while posting a 96.7 passer rating. So far in 2025, he's completed 70.1% of his passes for 1,438 yards, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 108.1 passer rating through six games. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

Josh Jacobs, Packers, 0.5 Rush + Receiving Touchdowns - more (1.5x)

Jacobs has quietly delivered two very solid seasons for the Packers. In 2024, he amassed 301 rushing attempts for 1,329 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and 15 rushing touchdowns, along with 36 catches for 342 receiving yards. Through the first six games of the 2025 campaign, he's tallied 111 carries for 414 yards and eight rushing scores, showing he remains a go-to weapon in Green Bay's backfield. Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 5.25x.

With football season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on ParlayPlay.